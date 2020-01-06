Bill Weld, Republican in race opposing Trump, will campaign in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A few Republicans are running as candidates to prevent Donald Trump from winning re-election, and a first public campaign event in Sioux City for those candidates will be held on Thursday.

Bill Weld, a former governor of Massachusetts, at 10:30 a.m. will tour the Siouxland Community Health Center, 1021 Nebraska St. He was governor for six years in the 1990s.

Trump was elected in 2016 and is running for re-election. The Iowa caucuses, the first state contest in the presidential nominee selection system, will be held on Feb. 3.

Another Republican running for president is former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, who spoke in Sioux Center, Iowa, in October.

There are many Democrats competing for the presidency, with 14 in the field.

