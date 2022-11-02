Bittinger, Dumkrieger running for Woodbury County supervisors seat

SIOUX CITY — Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger and Republican Dan Bittinger are facing off for an open seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Dumkrieger, a teacher and chair of the county Democratic Party, and Bittinger, lead pastor at CrossPointe Church, are both seeking their first term on the board.

The open District 2 seat is currently held by Republican Supervisor Justin Wright, who decided not to seek another term.

The district covers a small portion of central Sioux City north of Interstate 29 and west of Floyd Boulevard. While supervisor candidates are required to live in the districts in which they run, all county residents can vote in each district.

Born in Onawa, Iowa, and raised in Soldier, Iowa, Dumkrieger earned a bachelor's degree from Morningside University. He is an art teacher and the Woodbury Democratic Party chair since 2016. Dumkrieger received the Bob Creech Award for Outstanding County Chairman from the Iowa Democratic Party in 2018.

He said he decided to run because he wanted to make sure people are being represented equally. Republicans currently hold all five seats on the Board of Supervisors.

“It would be good to shift things up a little bit and try to get some other ideas in that arena,” he said.

Dumkrieger said his top priority is mental health, saying he sees mental health problems throughout the city, from people becoming homeless and panhandling for money due to their mental illnesses to students not receiving the right support for their mental health issues.

“It’s very important to focus on that,” he said.

He said the county needs well-funded mental health programs to prevent crime, more than a new jail to house inmates.

“Preventing crime before it happens also prevents victims,” he said. “Every person who can receive help before a crime is committed or a relapse occurs prevents unimaginable ripples in mental health and trauma throughout our community.”

Bittinger has lived in Sioux City for the past nine years with his wife and three children. He is originally from Wadsworth, Ohio, and attended Southeast University in Lakeland, Florida, for degrees in communication and pastoral ministry.

He has never run for an elected position but decided to run for this position because he saw Wright wasn’t running again and wanted to fulfill his civic duty.

His top priorities are budget accountability, economic development, keeping county government in check and supporting the sheriff’s department.

He said he is less focused on issues he wants to address and more on what concerns the county staff and community bring forward.

His goal is to address issues as they arise, learn about them and plan for the long-term implications.

"The things we should be addressing really should be coming from some of our department leaders and the employees. They know what's going on," he said.

Bittinger said what sets him apart from Dumkrieger is he has worked with finances, community relations, policy, law enforcement and employee management.

“Most of my roles have been involved with service and leading people and making sure that they're able to lead a productive life,” he said.

Dumkrieger said he does not know Bittinger very well but believes what sets him apart is that he is not a “rubber stamp guy who’s going to go along with Jeremy Taylor and Matthew Ung every single time.”

He said the board needs someone to look at issues from a different perspective.

The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center construction has been a frequently asked question during this race.

Woodbury County voters passed a $50.3 million bond issue in March 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, the low bid for the main construction phase came in well above estimates at $58.4 million.

Counting other additional expenses, the project's price tag now stands at about $69 million.

Dumkrieger has been vocal about his dislike of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center cost overruns, and said he would like to “put the screws” to the project. He believes the board should have rebid the project and gone with a local contractor.

“I voted for this jail. I believed in this jail. We needed a new one,” Dumkrieger said. “But I didn’t vote for $20 million over budget.”

Bittinger said he sat through all of the meetings regarding the LEC project bids and said while the project cost has increased, all projects have increased nationwide.

Over the last month, Dumkrieger has been attempting to get access to tour the LEC site, but has been denied due to a new visitor’s policy.

The policy states individuals must have OSHA training, Hausmann Construction training and prior approval to visit by both the Authority and Hausmann Construction, the project's general contractor.

Dumkrieger said he has completed the OSHA certification but continues to be denied access.

“When I requested a site visit, I was simply met with a listing (of) the site visitation rules, of which I am aware, but no date or procedure for a visit or follow up,” he said in an email.