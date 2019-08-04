SIOUX CITY -- While Rhonda Capron confirmed Tuesday she will seek a third term on the Sioux City Council, Mayor Bob Scott said he is undecided about running for re-election in the fall.
Capron and Scott are the only two incumbents up for re-election. Scott said Tuesday he hopes to make a decision soon after speaking with his family.
At least one challenger -- Maria Rundquist -- is planning to run for mayor, and at least two others -- Councilman Dan Moore and former state Sen. Rick Bertrand -- are considering bids. And, at least one candidate will challenge Capron for her seat.
After his current term ends in 2020, Scott will have served 15 years as mayor. His first seven-year stint was from 1990 to 1997, back when the five council members picked the mayor from among its five members. Voters then voted to replace that system with direct election of the mayor in 2007.
Scott won his first direct election as mayor in 2011, defeating then-City Councilman Tom Padgett. He ran unopposed in 2015.
Capron won't be throwing her hat in the ring for mayor, but she said she wants to retain her seat on the council.
"I want to run because I want to continue to move forward everything that we're doing. We have a lot of things in the works," she said. "I'd like to see the riverfront get done and our big projects move forward."
Mayoral and council candidates can begin filing nomination papers beginning Aug. 12. Woodbury County Deputy Commissioner of Elections Steve Hofmeyer said council candidates are required to collect at least 96 signatures, while mayoral candidates need at least 47. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. on Aug. 29.
If three or more candidates for mayor or three or more for the council seat file, a primary election will be held Oct. 8 to narrow the field to two candidates in each race. Otherwise, the candidates will automatically advance to the general election on Nov. 5.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Maria Rundquist confirmed her candidacy for mayor on Tuesday. She noted this is her fifth try for a seat on the council. If elected, Rundquist, who described herself as a "unifier," said she would like to see transparency at city hall. She said one of her goals is to bring good paying jobs to Sioux City.
"This is my opportunity to represent everyone in the city of Sioux City. I want to serve my people, not just the Hispanic community, every member of this community," said Rundquist, a former ESL instructor for Northeast Community College who runs a translation business. "I'm a serious candidate. I'm running to win this election."
Michael Bayala, an accountant who has lived in Sioux City for nearly 10 years, told the Journal Thursday he will challenge Capron for her seat. Like Rundquist, Bayala wants to see more transparency in city government.
"I'm not saying that they are doing things wrong, but the citizens of Sioux City don't have enough information about what the government is doing in Sioux City," said Bayala, who also plans to address rising property taxes, as well as the city's housing shortage and aging infrastructure.
Councilman Dan Moore, who serves as mayor pro tem when Scott is not available to perform his duties, said Tuesday he is keeping his options open as far as the mayor's seat goes as he waits for Scott's decision on seeking re-election. Moore said he would be "proud to serve as mayor of Sioux City."
"Right now, we have a really good city council. I know we don't agree on everything among the council members, but I think that's a healthy council," Moore said. "I have a great interest, but I'm just kind of keeping my options open for now and waiting to see what happens."
Bertrand, who is also a Sioux City businessman and developer, said he is also mulling a run for mayor.
"Anytime I get an opportunity to bring it closer to home and serve locally, it's definitely appealing," he said.
In the 2018 election, the Republican Bertrand lost his bid for a third Senate term to Democrat Jackie Smith, a former Woodbury County supervisor.
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!
Get a weekly recap on the latest in local and national political news with our free newsletter.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy