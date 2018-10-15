SIOUX CITY -- Republican state Rep. Jacob Bossman and his Democratic opponent, Rita DeJong, agreed Monday they expect K-12 school districts will get an increase in state funding next year.
Bossman, who beat DeJong in a special election in January for the House District 6 seat, faces a rematch for the Nov. 6 general election. At a forum Monday hosted by the Sioux City Rotary Club, the two candidates from Sioux City discussed health care, education and other topics.
Rotarian John Meyers, a former Sioux City school board member, said the school district is struggling to support needed programs with low state aid funding the last few years. Led by majority party Republicans, the state Legislature this year approved a 1 percent increase for K-12 districts for the 2018-19 budget year.
"Schools are asked to do more with less. Pretty soon schools will be asked to do everything with almost nothing," Meyers said.
DeJong, a former teacher and principal, said she would support increasing the 2019-20 year supplemental funding by at least 4 percent, which she said roughly matches the inflation rate.
"We have not been at 4 percent in eight of the last nine years... You can't continue to cut. It is going to affect class sizes," DeJong said.
Bossman said he anticipates the Legislature will increase K-12 aid by more than 1 percent, since the state budget fiscal year ended on June 30 with a general fund surplus of about $127 million.
Bossman, a former aide to U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he could not estimate how much higher until the state budget picture is better known by 2019, via estimates from the Revenue Estimating Conference.
"I will advocate for a higher level than what we have done in the past," Bossman said.
Bossman said it is important that legislators continue to offer funding to school districts that share personnel and programs. DeJong said early childhood education should should become more of a funding priority.
"Iowa doesn't really have a budget problem, it has a priority problem," she said.
Bossman said the direction of the state is strong overall.
"We have opportunities, now we need to have the workforce," he said, referencing the historically low unemployment rate in Iowa.
Bossman defeated DeJong by a vote total of 2,152 to 1,712 in the special election in January to fill the seat previously held by Republican Jim Carlin. A Sioux City Republican, Carlin resigned after winning a special election for a state Senate seat.
House District 6 includes the Morningside neighborhoods of Sioux City, the cities of Sergeant Bluff, Bronson and Salix, and some rural areas of Woodbury County. Voter registration leans favorably to the Republicans.