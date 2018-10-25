SIOUX CITY -- Rep. Jacob Bossman won the first round. Now Rita DeJong hopes to turn the tables.
Bossman, a Republican, defeated DeJong, a Democrat, in a special election in January in House District 6, by a vote of 2,152 to 1,712. The seat was vacated after former state Rep. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, resigned to run for the Senate, where he won a special election for an open seat in Senate District 3.
DeJong and Bossman, both from Sioux City, will square off again in the Nov. 6 general election in District 6, which covers Sioux City's Morningside neighborhoods, the cities of Sergeant Bluff, Bronson and Salix, and some rural areas in northern Woodbury County. Republicans hold a voter registration advantage over Democrats, 7,690 to 5,205, with another 6,545 voters registered as no party.
JACOB BOSSMAN
Party: Republican
Age: 38
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: Regional director for U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
Electoral experience: Lost in GOP primary for Iowa House seat in 2016. Won House District 6 seat in January special election.
Main issues for 2018:
1. Healthcare. We must continue to invest in and improve Iowa’s mental health system. The new sub-acute stabilization centers will alleviate pressure on prisons and hospitals by directing people in need to a more appropriate healthcare setting. Also, we must always look for new ways to make healthcare more affordable for Iowa families.
2. Education. I will advocate that we continue to build on our record high investment in K-12 education and provide more flexibility and local control for our schools. We should also continue to look for ways to make our schools safer.
Why vote for me: There is middle ground on most issues, and I want to work to find it. I’m a natural problem solver who believes the state should make smart investments to improve quality of life for our citizens that also respects our taxpayers. With personal incomes up and unemployment at record lows, Iowa is headed in the right direction. Let’s keep it moving forward.
RITA DEJONG
Party: Democratic
Age: 65
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: Program director for Siouxland Human Investment Partnership, retired educator.
Electoral experience: Unsuccessfully ran for House District 6 in January special election.
Main issues for 2018:
1. Affordable and accessible health care. End privatizing of Medicaid and protect Iowans with pre-existing conditions, along with addressing Iowa's mental health issues. Medicaid is a disaster that is not serving Iowa families, while for-profit out-of-state large corporations take care of their profits before supporting our local economy and hardworking Iowa families.
2. Education: Invest in public education by supporting early childhood education, public schools, universities and community colleges. This would include funding education and job skills training leading to a skilled workforce.
Why vote for me: As a teacher, principal, and community volunteer I have worked to make Iowa the best place to live, work and raise a family. The people of Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, Bronson, Salix and rural Woodbury all share similar challenges. I know from my vast experiences, that if we work together and embrace compromise, we can get Iowa back to the basics that help all Iowa families.