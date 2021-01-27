Bousquet appointed Dakota County Treasurer

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- A woman with a background in customer service support and office management is the new Dakota County Treasurer.

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously appointed Dawn Bousquet, of South Sioux City, from a list of four people to fill a vacancy for the county treasurer position. Her term as treasurer runs through December 2022.

Bousquet said she has a background to perform well leading an office that handles tasks such as property taxes payments, vehicle and boat registrations, drivers license exams and unclaimed property.

She has been an office manager at a dental office handles financial details for two family businesses. Bousquet also worked in customer service at Blue/Cross Blue Shield and claims support Great West Casualty for 15 years.

The treasurer vacancy occurred because former treasurer Bob Giese was elected to a seat as a county commissioner in November. Giese was sworn in in early January, when the state-mandated clock of 45 days began for the commissioners to fill the position via appointment.