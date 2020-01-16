Buttigieg in Sioux City says Iowans can make his 'improbable' path come true

SIOUX CITY -- With less than three weeks to the important Iowa caucuses, Pete Buttigieg sought to close the deal with Northwest Iowans in an event Thursday that drew 350 people.

Like other Democratic candidates who had spoken in Sioux City recently, such as Tom Steyer, Buttigieg encouraged people to support him on caucus night. He said he was the best candidate by virtue of coming from a Heartland state, his military background, not being afraid to speak about matters of faith and his desire to address the problems of climate change.

"Iowa is in a position to make history. I realize my story is improbable," Buttigieg, 38, said, while noting another surprise occurred 12 years ago when Barack Obama won the Iowa caucuses and then the presidency.

Coming onstage to the song "High Hopes" by Panic! At The Disco, Buttigieg spoke about the need to make health care available to more Americans and help farmers rebound from a trade war with China, after tariffs were put in place by President Trump in 2018. One day ago, Trump pointed to a trade war reversal during a signing ceremony for the new U.S.-China trade deal.

"Don't take credit for putting out the fire you started," Buttigieg said.