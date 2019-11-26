Buttigieg in Sioux City says tone is important in leading all Americans

SIOUX CITY -- A crowd of 180 people turned out to hear Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in spite of a growing Tuesday evening snowstorm, where the frontrunner in Iowa fielded some atypical questions on vaping, on syringe use and from a self-identified drag queen.

Buttigieg said the ongoing national tone under Republican President Donald Trump is that large groups of people, due to their color or sexual orientation, are disparaged. He said that is misguided, so as president he would ensure a much different tone is aired.

"You can't love a country if you hate half the people in it," Buttigieg said, while referring to Trump's "flag-hugging" and "cheap nationalism."

He took six questions at the end of the 35-minute town hall meeting, and told the young man who said he was a local drag queen that there is a "war on transgender Americans." Buttigieg, who is a gay married man, said people are misguided when thinking LGBTQ people have no problems since marriage equality became a reality a few years ago.

"This is about saying from the highest office that we belong ... We need you, we need whatever you have to offer," Buttigieg said.