Buttigieg in Sioux City with 18 days away to go until Iowa caucuses

SIOUX CITY -- With less than three weeks to the important Iowa caucuses, Pete Buttigieg sought to close the deal with Northwest Iowans in an event Thursday that drew 350 people.
Like other Democratic candidates who had spoken in Sioux City recently, such as Tom Steyer, Buttigieg encouraged people to support him on caucus night. He said he was the best candidate by virtue of coming from a Heartland state, his military background, not being afraid to speak about matters of faith and his desire to address the problems of climate change.
"Iowa is in a position to make history. I realize my story is improbable," Buttigieg, 38, said, while noting another surprise occurred 12 years ago when Barack Obama won the Iowa caucuses and then the presidency.
Coming onstage to the song "High Hopes" by Panic! At The Disco, Buttigieg spoke about the need to make health care available to more Americans and help farmers rebound from a trade war with China, after tariffs were put in place by President Trump in 2018. One day ago, Trump pointed to a trade war reversal during a signing ceremony for the new U.S.-China trade deal.
"Don't take credit for putting out the fire you started," Buttigieg said.
He spoke at West Middle School, where he had also spoken in late November on a snowy night when the venue setup was reduced and 180 people showed up.
The Iowa caucuses will be held on Feb. 3, as the first contest in the nominee selection process, and there are 12 Democratic presidential candidates seeking to deny Trump a second term. Buttigieg is polling in the top tier of candidates in Iowa alongside Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
In his first stop in Sioux City in July, a lot of young people were among the estimated 550 in attendance at North High School. Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, many still call him Mayor Pete.
On Thursday after his opening remarks, Buttigieg fielded 10 questions, which involved support of unions, gun control, education and how he would approach a possible presidential debate with Trump, a query that drew laughs.
"When he tells a lie, we'll call it a lie...The key is the power to deny him the ability to change the subject," Buttigieg said, in noting the Republican president pinballs quickly from news cycle to news cycle, including picking fights with celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen on Twitter.
Buttigieg said he would lead the country back into the Paris Accord in order to combat climate change, to give the U.S. a carbon-neutral economy by the middle of this century. He said that switch would create 300 million new jobs.
Deb Kelley, of Ida Grove, Iowa, was seeing Buttigieg for a second time in person, and has decided to caucus for him. She attended the city event with a daughter and grandson, saying it was nice to have three generations take in the hour-long rally.
"(Buttigieg) cares about us and wants what's best for us. He will help the middle class and the working class," Kelley said.
He also campaigned in Northwest Iowa on Thursday in Arnolds Park and Orange City, and Buttigieg planned to speak at the Plymouth County Museum, 335 First Ave. S.W., in Le Mars at 11 a.m Friday. Those are among 11 Iowa events he will hold over six days in his current swing through the state.