Buttigieg tells Journal that Democrats shouldn't overpromise on popular programs

Speaking in a metro area that is similar to the size of South Bend, Buttigieg said there are many lessons that come from being a mayor. He led a city staff with about 1,000 workers and a budget of $300 million.

Beyond the basics of providing good roads and security, Buttigieg said he also internalized a key point when it comes to countering the accumulated impact of comments by Trump that have lessened civility.

"One of the things you learn as a mayor, is you are a walking symbol of unity in your city, with people who have nothing in common with each other other than living in the same city ... It is that much more true in a president. So we need a president who is committed to establishing a tone that says everybody belongs and that builds up the sense of belonging that I think we are crying out for as a country," he said.

Buttigieg acknowledged the political discourse in the U.S. had slid even before Trump came along.

"The president can put gasoline on the fire, but we can't pretend the fire is new," he said.