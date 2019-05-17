SIOUX CITY -- Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California and Democratic candidate for president, will bring her campaign to Sioux City next week for a town hall event.
Harris’ town hall event in Sioux City will be held Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at a location to be determined, her campaign said. Details will be released soon.
Harris will answer Iowans’ questions and discuss her proposal to boost teacher pay, address student debt and combat climate change, her campaign said. Her fourth trip to Iowa since announcing her campaign will also include stops on May 24 in Council Bluffs and Des Moines.
-- Journal Des Moines Bureau