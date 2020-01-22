Campaign events for Warren, Buttigieg and Yang teams planned in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Campaign events will be held through Sunday in Siouxland for three Democratic presidential candidates, including one stop by a candidate himself.
Pete Buttigieg, who is polling in the top tier of candidates in Iowa as the Feb. 3 caucuses approach, will speak in a campaign stop in Storm Lake at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined.
Additionally, another top-polling candidate, Elizabeth Warren, will have a surrogate speak in support of her in two events Thursday.
Julian Castro, a former Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department Secretary, will speak at 10:30 a.m. at Warren's field office at 520 14th St., in Sioux City, and at 12:15 p.m. at Townsquare Coffeehouse + Kitchen, 125 Central Ave. NW, in Orange City.
Andrew Yang is another of the 12 Democrats seeking to become the party's nominee to run in a year when Republican President Donald Trump is seeking re-election.
Yang's organizers in Sioux City will hold an event to learn more about him, at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at Four Seasons Vietnamese Restaurant, 401 W. Seventh. Yang's schedule currently holds no more appearances by him prior to the caucuses.