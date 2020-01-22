You are the owner of this article.
Campaign events for Warren, Buttigieg and Yang teams planned in Siouxland
Campaign events for Warren, Buttigieg and Yang teams planned in Siouxland

CASTRO: Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Candidate Forum

Former Democratic presidential candidate and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro speaks during Frank LaMere Forum at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Campaign events will be held through Sunday in Siouxland for three Democratic presidential candidates, including one stop by a candidate himself.

Pete Buttigieg, who is polling in the top tier of candidates in Iowa as the Feb. 3 caucuses approach, will speak in a campaign stop in Storm Lake at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks

Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks about gun violence during a presidential candidate town hall at West Middle School in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Additionally, another top-polling candidate, Elizabeth Warren, will have a surrogate speak in support of her in two events Thursday.

Julian Castro, a former Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department Secretary, will speak at 10:30 a.m. at Warren's field office at 520 14th St., in Sioux City, and at 12:15 p.m. at Townsquare Coffeehouse + Kitchen, 125 Central Ave. NW, in Orange City.

Woodbury Democratic Dinner

Democratic presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks at the Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner and Celebration in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan

Andrew Yang is another of the 12 Democrats seeking to become the party's nominee to run in a year when Republican President Donald Trump is seeking re-election.

Yang's organizers in Sioux City will hold an event to learn more about him, at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at Four Seasons Vietnamese Restaurant, 401 W. Seventh. Yang's schedule currently holds no more appearances by him prior to the caucuses.

Legislator Chris Hall of Sioux City endorses Klobuchar for president
9 campaign offices in Sioux City the site for Democratic planning
