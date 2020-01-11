9 campaign offices in Sioux City the site for Democratic planning

SIOUX CITY -- Of the 13 Democrats still running for president, nine have opened campaign offices in Sioux City.

That's one of the largest numbers in recent election cycles for a single political party.

The rented offices of various sizes and neighborhoods in Sioux City are the place for regional campaign workers to reach out to potential caucus supporters in advance of the Feb. 3 caucuses.

A week ago, the downtown office for Sen. Cory Booker was used by field organizer Jonah Wolff to train local Democrats who plan to be precinct captains on caucus night. Another such precinct captains training took place Thursday at Pete Buttigieg's office.

"Everything happens there. That's where people gather, they bond," Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger said Thursday.