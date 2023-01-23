Candidates for Woodbury County Board seat pitch themselves

SIOUX CITY – Nine candidates for the open Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat participated in public interviews on Monday.

Each individual was given time to introduce themselves and answer questions from the committee to appoint.

The applicants are Jeanette Beekman of Pierson; Chad Benson of Lawton; Charles H. Clark of Lawton; John F. Crick of Moville; Nathan Heilman of Correctionville; Willard Brian McNaughton of Lawton; Mark Nelson of Correctionville; Barbara Sloniker of Sioux City; and Todd Wieck of Lawton.

A random order was chosen for the interviews.

The vacant seat was previously held by Rocky De Witt who resigned after being elected to the Iowa Senate.

A committee made up of Treasurer Tina Bertrand, County Attorney James Loomis and Auditor Pat Gill are in charge of the appointment process and conducted the interviews.

An individual will be chosen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the board of supervisors meeting. The individual will then be sworn in at 3:15 p.m. the same day.

John F. Crick of Moville is currently retired. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and served on the Woodbury County Fair Board and Woodbury Central School Board. He is currently on the City of Moville Zoning Board.

Crick worked as the director of the Moville Ambulance and Rescue for 45 years and responded to the Flight 232 crash in 1989. He was part of the team that extracted the pilots from the cockpit.

He said he is fiscally conservative and his experiences on the school board working with the budget and negotiating with people would be beneficial.

Jeanette Beekman of Pierson is currently the city clerk for the City of Pierson and the treasurer of the Pierson Volunteer Fire Department. She is also currently the secretary of the Woodbury County Solid Waste Agency.

Beekman said as a rural resident she believes she could bring a unique perspective to the board, along with her history working in government, especially in the areas of budgets and accounting.

“To me, the board of supervisors should be more public service than political,” she said.

She said she is someone who “digs in and doesn’t give up.” She is working with the City of Quimby to help them bridge a $70,000 deficit in their budget and manage their finances.

Charles H. Clark of Lawton is a sixth-generation farmer and equipment operator for the Woodbury County Roads Department. If chosen, Clark plans to resign from the roads department.

Clark said many of the skills he uses at his farm are applicable and beneficial to the board, such as working with others, various management skills, and humility.

He said the top asset he would bring to the board is his nine years of experience with the roads department.

“I can bring a lot of good insight into what goes on and what they need and maybe why things do fail sometimes prematurely,” he said.

One of the areas of the county Clark wants to focus on is improving some of the blacktop roads throughout Woodbury County due to steep embankments and no shoulders. When accidents do occur there, he said it often causes rollovers and sometimes fatalities.

He said he would have to abstain from any discussion of wind turbines as his family has decided to put some on their farm.

Barbara Sloniker of Sioux City is currently the executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and the director of airport marketing at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

She is currently involved in 10 different board or community organizations. She said if a conflict of interest does arise, she would recuse herself from the vote and said she can juggle the different responsibilities.

She said she has heard from citizens that they want an additional voice with “increased perspective and balance, experience, and fiscal discipline,” which she believes she is well suited for.

Sloniker said her vision of the county is to have a good quality of life, fiscal discipline and strategic economic development.

Mark Nelson of Correctionville is the owner and operator of Hungry Canyon Cattle Co. and farm manager of Bar N Feedlots.

He is currently involved with eight different community organizations including the Woodbury County Farm Bureau as director and treasurer and the Woodbury County Cattlemen’s Associate as director and president. If chosen, he would have to step back from leadership roles in both organizations due to their bylaws.

Nelson has been vocal in the county and at Board of Supervisors meetings on a variety of issues, including the wind turbine issue and co-organized the petition against the turbines.

He said he wants to be a servant leader by listening, understanding, having empathy, and opening the conversation for others.

Todd Wieck of Lawton is currently the construction site superintendent at the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. He previously worked for 30 years as an employee of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and ran for sheriff in 2020.

His father is Ron Wieck, chair of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority.

Wieck said he has spoken with his current employer, The Baker Group, and was told they would work around the supervisor’s schedule if selected.

He said he knows every corner of the county and wants to continue to serve the residents.

“I pride myself in not making snap judgments, I believe in building sustainable budgets without cutting services, I will promise to be the voice for the rural part of this county,” he said.

Nathan Heilman of Correctionville currently works for Diamond Insulation. He served Correctionville in a variety of roles including council member, mayor pro-tem and mayor until 2021.

He said he did not rerun for mayor, and decided to take time away from politics, but said he missed it. While mayor he attended a variety of board and commission meetings including the 911 commission, emergency management, assessor budget meetings and area solid waste board.

He said economic development is a huge need for small towns. He said many of the small towns need direction on what they need to do to be more attractive.

Chad Benson of Lawton is currently a teacher with the Sioux City Community School District.

He said he has no political or personal agenda and only wants to serve on the board and help taxpayers. He said he wants to allocate the tax dollars where it has the best impact on the county.

He does not support wind turbines or pipelines, he wants to keep the county “beautiful and safe for future generations.”

Benson said access to mental health is an issue that faces Woodbury County residents and is an area he wants to dig into as a supervisor.

Willard Brian McNaughton of Lawton is the owner of Mac’s HVAC Sheet Metal Shop and owner of EchoPoint Learning. He is currently a Banner Township Trustee.

McNaughton wants to focus on the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center, increase social programs and intervention programs, rural development, support the rural ambulance and fire departments,

He said he would prioritize these issues by first focusing on what the county is currently doing, second would be making easy changes, and the third would be to start a project in advance, instead of after they are needed.

Heilman and McMaughton ran with De Witt and four others for the seat in 2016.