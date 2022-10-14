Candidates in Woodbury County elections field questions in League of Women Voters forum

SIOUX CITY — Candidates for local Woodbury County positions answered a variety of questions on why they are running for election during a candidate forum Wednesday.

Candidates for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisor District 2 position and the Woodbury County Attorney position took questions about wind turbines and pipelines, marijuana possession and the death penalty.

The forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Sioux City where candidates were allowed to pitch themselves and answer questions asked by various members of the media and audience members.

Democratic nominee Jeremy Dumkrieger and Republican nominee Dan Bittinger were the first to speak. The pair are facing off for the District 2 Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position.

Bittinger is the lead pastor at CrossPointe Church and Dumkrieger is the chair of the Woodbury County Democratic Party and an art teacher.

The two candidates were asked about recent topics in the county including the issues of wind turbines, carbon pipelines and supervisor's pay.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors directed county staff to begin looking into setback distances for carbon capture and other pipelines.

Both candidates said they believe carbon pipelines are hazardous when they rupture and they do not want the pipelines in Woodbury County. Both opposed the use of the eminent domain to get land for the project as well.

Dumkrieger said the county should have ordinances to protect the county, pay for the training of emergency personnel, finance equipment for emergency response and holds them liable for any damage caused by ruptured pipes. Bittinger agreed, saying the ordinances should be similar to the wind turbine ordinance.

Previously, the Board of Supervisors approved increasing commercial wind turbine setback distances to 2,500 feet from residences. Bittinger agreed with the setback distances. Dumkrieger believes people should be able to have a choice in what they do with their property, saying he is pro-wind turbine.

"I went out and I found the first windmill I came across in the next county over, we got close enough to it so we weren’t trespassing, the wind was blowing, [the wind turbine] seemed to be quiet, I couldn’t hear anything over the chirps of the crickets," he said.

He said he understands the supervisors voting the way they did, with weeks of residents speaking out about the setbacks. If he was on the board, Dumkrieger said he would have voted against the setback distance.

Another recent Board of Supervisors topic the candidates were asked about was supervisor's pay. In January, the compensation board recommended a 22 increase to the supervisor’s pay of $44,100.20 for the chair and $37,040.70 for the others. The board denied the raise.

Bittinger said the supervisor's pay makes up less than one percent of the total county payroll, which is over $31 million a year.

"I believe the workman’s worth their wage," he said. “I would propose the question ‘if they were money hungry, if they wanted bigger raises, more money for themselves, why would anyone turn down a 22 percent raise,’” he said.

Dumkreiger said he wants to tie the supervisor's pay to the county's median income. The median income of a Woodbury County resident is $31,552, according to the U.S. Census. He said the only way the supervisors would get a pay increase is if the county wages increased.

Democrat Incumbent County Attorney Patrick Jennings and Republican James Loomis were the second to debate.

Loomis has been an Assistant Woodbury County Attorney for 19 years and Jennings has been the county attorney for four terms.

Jennings started the discussion by saying he and Loomis are friends -- or at least friendly in the office -- and said if any questions were aimed at betraying each other, he would not engage with that. Loomis agreed, stating he was not running to say anything negative about Jennings.

When answering many questions, Loomis referred back to his campaign points of engagement, communication and partnerships. He believes applying these three goals in many ways is how to become a better county attorney's office.

Jennings pushed his experience as why he deserves a fifth term. He said during his 16 years in the position he believes he has been successful in engaging with the community and police.

He said it is not enough to just address issues when they are on the county attorney's docket. He believes the county and the county attorney's office need to be proactive in addressing factors that lead to crime such as mental health issues.

The pair was asked a variety of questions related to the operation of the office and community outreach. A few of the more unique questions included the prosecution of marijuana possession, the sheriff bringing a constitutional attorney to speak for training, and the use of the death penalty.

Marijuana possession has been a popular topic in recent years as more and more states legalize the use and sale of it. In Nashville, Tennessee, where it is still illegal to possess marijuana, a district attorney announced his office would no longer prosecute individuals for small amounts of marijuana.

Jennings and Loomis were asked how much they prioritize enforcing marijuana laws. Both said possession of marijuana is still illegal in the State of Iowa and still needs to be prosecuted.

Jennings believes simple possession of marijuana should be a citation and does not warrant being an arrestable offense.

Loomis said it is important to prosecute possession and believes a citation is not enough. He said possession cases can turn into other cases such as driving under the influence or using it and it leads to committing a crime. He also said in his experience the use of marijuana leads to the use of other drugs.

The death penalty has been illegal in Iowa since 1965. An audience member asked if the candidates would pursue it if it was reinstated.

Loomis said yes. He said crimes such as murder or certain sex abuse crimes are deserving of capital punishment.

“If it were instituted and the legislature passed it and I’m county attorney and those cases are appropriate, I would push for the death penalty,” he said.

Jennings said while he is not against the death penalty as a proposition, he is against the historical implementation of it since it has been historically used disproportionality against low-income and minority individuals.

“If the death penalty was issued equally across the board, I probably wouldn’t have any disfavor towards it at all, but that’s just not the way it works in our society and for those reasons I don’t want to see the death penalty come back, I believe the system works the way it is,” he said.

In the spring, Sheriff Chad Sheehan previously hosted KrisAnne Hall, a nationally known, constitutional attorney who supports the constitutional sheriff’s movement, which views federal and state government authorities as subordinate to county sheriffs.

Many objections were raised by residents saying the speaker believes the sheriff rules the county and doesn’t have to follow federal laws.

The candidates were asked if they felt it was an appropriate program or if they had concerns regarding the speaker.

Loomis said he attended the speaker and did not see any problem with what the speaker said. He said Hall was there to educate people about the constitution and the role of law enforcement in the constitution. He said he trusted the sheriff.

“Whether you agree or disagree with her, it was an opportunity for everyone to sit and listen and debate,” he said.

Jennings said he asked the sheriff about the speaker and trusted what the sheriff told him regarding the reasons for bringing Hall in for training. He said there was no ill will behind it.

As to the speaker’s beliefs, Jennings did not attend the speech but looked up her beliefs after. He said he does not agree with some of the things Hall says, but the sheriff is an elected official and it is up to the community members to “tell him whether it is right or wrong.”

“It’s not my position to tell him that,” he said.

