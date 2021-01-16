Capitol insurrection moved Sioux City Democrat to cancel trip to Biden inauguration

SIOUX CITY -- Four days after the Nov. 3 election, when enough states had released voting results that finally showed Democratic nominee Joe Biden had won the presidency, Treyla Lee excitedly booked a flight for January to witness Wednesday's inauguration activities in Washington D.C.
But the shadow of the novel coronavirus pandemic and then the Jan. 6 chaotic civil unrest at the Capitol -- where a mob overpowered police and stormed the building, temporarily shut down Electoral College confirmation process -- made Lee reconsider. She knows the inauguration activities are greatly scaled down this year, due to security and health concerns, but nonetheless wanted to be in the vicinity of it all.
"It is extremely disappointing. I have to do what's best for my safety," Lee said.
Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger said some other local residents wanted to be present for the inauguration, but made a different choice because of national circumstances in early 2021. He doesn't know of anyone in the metro area who is still planning to be there.
"People have told me they would have gone, if not for COVID-19. One friend had planned to attend, but canceled due to the insurrection at the Capitol last week," Dumkrieger said.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office from the Capitol's West Front at 11 a.m. Wednesday central time.
Missing the culmination of Biden's electoral victory over President Donald Trump is a bitter pill to swallow for Biden supporters like Lee.
In January 2009, Lee was seated 50 yards away from the stage where Barack Obama took the oath of office for his first term. She described the experience as a political highlight of her life. Plus, she got to take it in with some of her siblings.
A few weeks ago, Lee and some of her friends, including some sorority sisters from college, had lined up housing for this week's inauguration.
Between the pandemic and the looming threat of more violence at the Capitol, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking people not to come to the District of Columbia for the inauguration. And at Bowser's request, a National Special Security Event declaration was moved up to Jan. 13, a distinction which she said "puts in place an entirely different command and control structure" for security.
On Wednesday, Airbnb announced it was canceling all reservations in the Washington metro area.
The FBI has warned that armed protests by violent Trump supporters were being planned in all 50 state capitals as well as in Washington for the days leading up to the inauguration. More than 20,000 National Guardsmen have been deployed to provide additional security for Inauguration Day.
The Iowa National Guard is sending 250 members. The 185th Air Refueling Wing, based in Sioux City, is among the units sending personnel.