Capitol insurrection moved Sioux City Democrat to cancel trip to Biden inauguration

"People have told me they would have gone, if not for COVID-19. One friend had planned to attend, but canceled due to the insurrection at the Capitol last week," Dumkrieger said.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office from the Capitol's West Front at 11 a.m. Wednesday central time.

Missing the culmination of Biden's electoral victory over President Donald Trump is a bitter pill to swallow for Biden supporters like Lee.

In January 2009, Lee was seated 50 yards away from the stage where Barack Obama took the oath of office for his first term. She described the experience as a political highlight of her life. Plus, she got to take it in with some of her siblings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A few weeks ago, Lee and some of her friends, including some sorority sisters from college, had lined up housing for this week's inauguration.

Between the pandemic and the looming threat of more violence at the Capitol, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking people not to come to the District of Columbia for the inauguration. And at Bowser's request, a National Special Security Event declaration was moved up to Jan. 13, a distinction which she said "puts in place an entirely different command and control structure" for security.