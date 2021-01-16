 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capitol insurrection moved Sioux City Democrat to cancel trip to Biden inauguration
View Comments
top story

Capitol insurrection moved Sioux City Democrat to cancel trip to Biden inauguration

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Four days after the Nov. 3 election, when enough states had released voting results that finally showed Democratic nominee Joe Biden had won the presidency, Treyla Lee excitedly booked a flight for January to witness Wednesday's inauguration activities in Washington D.C.

Treyla Lee

Treyla Lee

But the shadow of the novel coronavirus pandemic and then the Jan. 6 chaotic civil unrest at the Capitol -- where a mob overpowered police and stormed the building, temporarily shut down Electoral College confirmation process -- made Lee reconsider. She knows the inauguration activities are greatly scaled down this year, due to security and health concerns, but nonetheless wanted to be in the vicinity of it all.

"It is extremely disappointing. I have to do what's best for my safety," Lee said.

Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger said some other local residents wanted to be present for the inauguration, but made a different choice because of national circumstances in early 2021. He doesn't know of anyone in the metro area who is still planning to be there.

"People have told me they would have gone, if not for COVID-19. One friend had planned to attend, but canceled due to the insurrection at the Capitol last week," Dumkrieger said.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office from the Capitol's West Front at 11 a.m. Wednesday central time.

Missing the culmination of Biden's electoral victory over President Donald Trump is a bitter pill to swallow for Biden supporters like Lee. 

In January 2009, Lee was seated 50 yards away from the stage where Barack Obama took the oath of office for his first term. She described the experience as a political highlight of her life. Plus, she got to take it in with some of her siblings.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A few weeks ago, Lee and some of her friends, including some sorority sisters from college, had lined up housing for this week's inauguration.

Between the pandemic and the looming threat of more violence at the Capitol, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking people not to come to the District of Columbia for the inauguration. And at Bowser's request, a National Special Security Event declaration was moved up to Jan. 13, a distinction which she said "puts in place an entirely different command and control structure" for security.

Inauguration prep

Preparations take place for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

On Wednesday, Airbnb announced it was canceling all reservations in the Washington metro area.

The FBI has warned that armed protests by violent Trump supporters were being planned in all 50 state capitals as well as in Washington for the days leading up to the inauguration. More than 20,000 National Guardsmen have been deployed to provide additional security for Inauguration Day.

The Iowa National Guard is sending 250 members. The 185th Air Refueling Wing, based in Sioux City, is among the units sending personnel.

PODCAST: On Iowa Politics examines the fallout from Washington and a new legislative session
Iowa Capitol will be protected, state law enforcement officials say
Northwest Iowa professor present for Trump's Fifth Avenue shooting remark calls impeachment 'overreach'
Stewart steps down as Woodbury County GOP chair, succeeded by Henderson
+2 
Jeremy Dumkrieger

Dumkrieger

 Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Voters discuss casting their ballots in person

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News