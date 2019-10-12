SIOUX CITY -- Pat Gill said name recognition gives incumbent Sioux City council candidates a boost and they often do well in primary elections. But he said it's not unusual to see the results completely flip in favor of the challenger when voters cast their ballots in November.
"For a while, the city was having a difficult time re-electing incumbents, as I recall," Gill, the longtime Woodbury County auditor, said. "So, it does change, depending on what the issues are and who the candidates are."
For four consecutive election cycles, from 2005 to 2011, voters ousted at least one incumbent.
Councilwoman Rhonda Capron avoided that dubious distinction in 2015 when she cruised to re-election, defeating challenger Thomas Venesky, 77 percent to 23 percent.
Last week, Capron advanced in her bid for a third, four-year term, garnering 49 percent in a five-candidate primary field. In the general election, she will square off with businesswoman Julie Schoenherr, who finished second Tuesday with 28 percent.
The challengers who didn't advance are Michael O'Connor, a writer and artist; Rosario Perez Jr., a local hip-hop artist also known as Rev; and Michael Bayala, an accountant.
Of the 43,934 people registered to vote in Sioux City, just 4,456 votes were cast in Tuesday's election. Gill said 10 percent turnout for a city council primary election is about average. Gill estimates that voter turnout will rise by 5 to 10 percent when voters return to the polls Nov. 5, based on past elections, but he said it's ultimately the candidates and the issues that drive participation.
"If things are going fairly smooth, the turnout is lower because people just aren't paying that much attention to it, but if something has caught their attention and raised their ire, then participation does increase," he said.
Tuesday was the first time that Capron faced voters as an incumbent in a primary election. But in her initial run for office in 2011, she topped the balloting with 44 percent. Flora Lee was second with 19 percent, while incumbent Aaron Rochester was ousted after finishing third in the primary.
Capron's share of the vote grew in the general election to 60 percent, compared to 40 percent for Lee in the first head-to-head council contest between female candidates in the city's history.
The Nov. 5 election will be the second such meeting.
Mayor Bob Scott faces just one challenger in his quest for another term. His opponent is Maria Rundquist, a former ESL instructor for Northeast Community College who runs a translation business.
Capron, who says she is "the people's choice," said she hopes to continue to build on the city's economic development projects, trail system, airport service, environmental programs, transit system and other quality-of-life amenities.
On Wednesday, Capron told the Journal that the issues people care about are "all over the board," but she thinks that finances and keeping property taxes down are "big issues" for the city.
State officials recently ordered an 8 percent increase in residential property assessments in Sioux City after finding that the local assessor's office failed to properly set the valuations. City Assessor John Lawson is appealing the Iowa Department of Revenue's equalization order.
The new assessments will be used to calculate local property taxes for the 2020-21 budget year. The tax levies set by local governments, and other factors, such as the "rollback," a state-imposed limit on assessments, and various state tax credits, also determine whether homeowners pay more or less in taxes.
"We have the lowest levy in 18 years from last year and that's part of what the city council does. We keep our tax levy low," Capron said.
Schoenherr, owner of SoHo Kitchen & Bar on Historic Fourth Street, told the Journal Thursday that what sets her apart from her opponent is that she's "more of a take action person." Schoenherr's vision for Sioux City is to help the city grow up as well as out.
Schoenherr cited property taxes, family activities and streets and infrastructure as issues that are important to voters. If elected, she plans to assemble a panel of all city department heads pertinent to infrastructure repairs, design and finance that will be tasked with developing a decade-long infrastructure plan in one year.
"I want the citizens to tell me, 'How is the property tax affecting you?' because nobody likes high property taxes. 'How is your street affecting you?' because everybody's complaining about a pothole. I just like to hear people's stories and how the issues relate to them," said Schoenherr, who said she is making appearances at civic clubs, has a couple of family rallies in the works and plans to campaign door to door in the coming weeks. "I really want to listen to what people want. I want them to be heard."
Capron said she brings "positive energy" to the council, loves what she does and wants to continue to work with citizens.
"I'm hopeful that they come out and vote and express what they need," she said. "The bottom line is, our city council is open to talk. We invite people to come to the city council. We are transparent. We want to work with the citizens."