SIOUX CITY -- The field is set for the Sioux City mayoral and council elections.
According to the City Clerk's Office, Mayor Bob Scott will face just one challenger in his quest for another term. His opponent is Maria Rundquist, a former ESL instructor for Northeast Community College who runs a translation business. Scott will have served 15 years as mayor after his current term ends in 2020.
Councilwoman Rhonda Capron, the only other incumbent up for re-election, will face four challengers. They are Michael Bayala, an accountant; Rosario Perez, Jr., a local hip-hop artist also known as Rev; Julie Schoenherr, owner of SoHo Kitchen & Bar; and Michael O'Connor, a writer and artist.
O'Connor and Schoenherr are the latest candidates to throw their hats into the ring.
Schoenherr told the Journal Wednesday that she is "ready to help steer Sioux City in the right direction to experience some growth."
"Not so much growing outwards, but growing up," Schoenherr explained. "We've got a great city. It's a nice size, but we have so many areas within the city that need to be developed and finished and made better."
Schoenherr, who previously resided in Plymouth County, moved into the Sioux City limits three years ago. She said her platform is focused on creating new revenue.
"We need to get some revenue coming into Sioux City other than raising property taxes to pay for these improvements that we need," she said.
O'Connor said Thursday that he is running for everyone in the community and is "here to serve the people."
"Not one single person in our community deserves to feel ignored. All of the people deserve to not only have a voice, but should be made to feel as though they're important," he said.
The entry of at least three candidates triggers a primary election on Oct. 8. The top two vote-getters for the council seat will advance to the Nov. 5 general election. Since only two candidates have filed in the mayoral race, a primary will not take place.
Scott ran unopposed in his last election in 2016, while Capron easily beat her challenger, Thomas Venesky, with 77 percent of the vote.