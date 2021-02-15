Carlin calls for election reforms as he enters race for US Senate, potential matchup with Grassley

"We are equal in the words of the Constitution and we are supposed to be equal in the eyes of the law," Carlin told a group of about 20 supporters. "This past election proved we are not. Not when there are different standards about who gets to vote, how they can vote, when they are allowed to vote, and who supervises the count when votes are tabulated in the dark of the night.

"The American democracy will crumble if voters lose faith in the integrity of elections and those who count the ballots."

Carlin cited numerous successes of Trump's presidency, which included standing up to China for unfair trade practices, appointing nominees to the Supreme Court who "preserved freedom and self-determination," negotiating "meaningful peace deals" in the Middle East, and policies that caused the economy to boom and salaries for the working middle class to increase by $6,000.

"Sometimes you can know who a person is by their enemies. No one knows this better than President Trump. The same people who threaten our freedoms and seek to control what we see, read and hear from one another hated him," Carlin said. "Still, he stood up for us for four years."