Caucuses in Woodbury County go smoothly, with many new registered Democrats

SIOUX CITY -- A greatly rejiggered Democratic Party caucus process played out in Woodbury County and across Iowa on Monday night, with the necessity of explaining new details to longtime caucusgoers and newbies, designed to make the evening go more smoothly.
Woodbury County Democratic Party Chair Jeremy Dumkrieger said there were no glitches in pulling off the local caucuses.
One key story of the evening was registering many first-time Democrats. That was the case at two precincts in downtown Sioux City, where roughly one-third of the 68 caucus participants in Precinct 20 and also one-third of the 60 talking part in Precinct 14 were newly registered.
Both precincts went heavily for Sen. Bernie Sanders.
"I think Bernie ran a good campaign ... They focused on people who have not voted before," Dumkrieger said.
One of Sanders' supporters was first-time caucusgoer Ahmed Mohamed, 31.
"I hope Bernie gets it. We can't go another four years with (Republican President Donald) Trump," Mohamed said at Precinct 20 at Augustana Lutheran Church.
The attention was more focused on Democrats on Monday, since Trump had two party opponents who haven't gotten traction. Therefore the Woodbury County Republican Party only held 44 caucuses at 12 sites Monday, compared to 22 sites in 2016.
By contrast, Democrats caucused at 43 sites for 44 precincts because of expected sizable turnout.
Woodbury County Republican Party Chairwoman Suzan Stewart reported a very smooth night.
"Everything really went quite well. We are seeing decent turnout, and pretty much everybody voted for Trump in the straw poll," Stewart said, with a few stray votes for Republicans such as Vice President Mike Pence and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
You have free articles remaining.
Stewart said the Republican turnout was understandably lessened, since Trump only has token opposition. She said the precinct she was at had turnout of roughly two-thirds of the amount of 2016.
Polls heading into the caucuses had shown a top tier of Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, with Amy Klobuchar in fifth. Four of those five had campaigned in Sioux City in a final push over six days through Saturday.
At Precinct 20, Jeannette Hopkins urged people to support Warren, then added it is a solid field.
"The bottom line is, we want to beat Trump. Can I get a 'yes' on that?" Hopkins asked, and an affirmative answer rang out.
In Democratic presidential precinct caucuses, instead of just casting a ballot, participants gather in a room and show their support by standing in groups. And the winner isn’t decided by votes, but by state delegate equivalents.
After the initial vote count is taken, voters backing candidates who earn less than 15 percent are free to shift one time to other candidates or go home. In past years, the realignment process from initial groupings could go on for multiple rounds and take an extended time. This year, there were a maximum of two rounds.
There were Democratic satellite caucus options in Iowa for the first time, with 60 in the state, and only two in Northwest Iowa. Both of those were in Storm Lake, at a union hall and Better Day Cafe, which had been a frequent stopping place for Democratic candidates over the last year.
Dumkrieger was captain of Precinct 14, which was held downtown at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple. He said the new methods went well.
"It was great. It is just less confusing," Dumkrieger said, with less of "herding cats."
Just north of Woodbury County, there had been some trouble lining up precinct workers in two locations in Plymouth County. A Facebook post by Plymouth County Democrats in January had warned that if some Democrats didn't volunteer to serve as precinct captains, no one could caucus in sites in rural Remsen and Westfield.
There was ultimately a good outcome, four days before the caucuses, Plymouth County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Sturgeon said Monday.
"We did get people for both locations," Sturgeon said, taking a minute in his busy evening.