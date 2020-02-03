Caucuses in Woodbury County go smoothly, with many new registered Democrats

At Precinct 20, Jeannette Hopkins urged people to support Warren, then added it is a solid field.

"The bottom line is, we want to beat Trump. Can I get a 'yes' on that?" Hopkins asked, and an affirmative answer rang out.

In Democratic presidential precinct caucuses, instead of just casting a ballot, participants gather in a room and show their support by standing in groups. And the winner isn’t decided by votes, but by state delegate equivalents.

After the initial vote count is taken, voters backing candidates who earn less than 15 percent are free to shift one time to other candidates or go home. In past years, the realignment process from initial groupings could go on for multiple rounds and take an extended time. This year, there were a maximum of two rounds.

There were Democratic satellite caucus options in Iowa for the first time, with 60 in the state, and only two in Northwest Iowa. Both of those were in Storm Lake, at a union hall and Better Day Cafe, which had been a frequent stopping place for Democratic candidates over the last year.

Dumkrieger was captain of Precinct 14, which was held downtown at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple. He said the new methods went well.