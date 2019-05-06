SIOUX CITY -- The site plans for two cell phone towers were approved by the Sioux City Council on Monday.
Additionally, a third tower placement passed a first hurdle for its site plan, but after being criticized by neighbors in the meeting, must be further addressed by council members in a future meeting.
The council weighed plans for cell towers at 1400 W. First St., 4200 Green Ave. and 4901 Frelon Drive, as sought by U.S. Cellular, as part of the telecommunications company's expansion into Sioux City.
U.S. Cellular in a March statement revealed plans to add about 30 total cell sites in Sioux City and the surrounding area, with five being new tower builds in Sioux City. Sioux City's Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved all three site plans at its April 23 meeting.
The plans were aired in three separate agenda items Monday, and the tower sought at 4200 Green Ave, on the city's east side near Western Iowa Tech Community College was the placement that drew criticisms. It got rebukes in the P&Z meeting and also Monday by Doug Hesse, who has lived for 22 years at nearby 404 Cleveland St., and said the tower is "right outside my house."
According to city documents, two other cell towers are already located in the area. Pam Hesse, the wife of Doug Hesse, told council members, "I really don't want to look at another tower, two is enough."
Plans for the tower at 4200 Green Ave. initially called for a lattice design, but that design didn't meet zoning requirements. U.S. Cellular then changed it to a 190-foot monopole tower.
A first reading of that plan passed on a 3-1-1 vote, with Councilman Alex Watters voting no and Councilman Dan Moore abstaining. That meant the measure didn't meet the city meeting threshold, of four affirmative votes, to move along to a second and third reading in one meeting, so it must come back for more action later.
The site plans of the other two towers got at least four votes, so they passed first, second and third readings, and are now set for constructing the units.
The tower at 1400 W. First St. will be 150 feet tall and have a monopole design with antennas on the outside of the tower system. It would be located in an industrial parking lot. The tower at 4901 Frelon Drive will be a 190-foot lattice designed tower.
Mayor Bob Scott said he expects U.S. Cellular will be a good corporate neighbor when constructing the units. A few company officials spoke at the meeting on selected details.
In February, the Sioux City Council denied U.S. Cellular's site plan for a 130-foot cell tower at 2015 W. Sixth St. because the site plan failed to meet setback requirements. Several residents expressed opposition to the tower. Also, the telecommunications company withdrew a request for a tower at 3420 22nd St., because that site plan also failed to comply with the setback of 200 feet from the originating property.