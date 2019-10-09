Four positions on the seven-member board will be settled with Nov. 5 voting. The other two candidates are Juline Albert and Shaun Broyhill.
A release said the chamber committee makes endorsements "to promote informed voting while advancing the mission of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, which remains to help our local economy grow through the promotion of job creation, economic development and quality-of-life initiatives."
A teacher's union, the Sioux City Education Association, was planning to meet Wednesday night to mull possible endorsements.
The League of Women Voters of Sioux City will hold a forum for school board candidates to discuss issues on Tuesday. It will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the fifth floor of City Hall, 405 Sixth St., and also be televised live by Sparklight TV on Channel 56.
Samaritan Hospital
Hospital at 28th and Jennings streets
St. Joseph Hospital
St. Joseph's
St. John's Hospital
St. Vincent Hospital
Methodist hospital
Lutheran hospital
St. Joseph demolition, 1968
Health Mercy Air Care
Crane moves MRI
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's
Mercy Medical Center - Sioux City
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.