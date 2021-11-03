CHEROKEE COUNTY RESULTS: Richardson, Cruz, Robinson win in Larrabee council race

In one of the most competitive election races for Cherokee County on Tuesday, Dustin Richardson, Isaac Cruz and Janice Robinson won seats on the Larrabee City Council with the latter two candidates getting the exact same share of votes.
Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Cherokee County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.
Aurelia
Mayor
Gene Suhr: 163
Write-in: 28
Council (vote for no more than three)
Roman Redig: 186
Sue Johnson: 177
Brent Fassler: 167
Write-in: 10
Council (to fill vacancy)
Courtney Bruce: 107
Denny Weathers: 105
Cherokee
Mayor
Craig Schmidt: 379
Write-in: 12
Council Ward 2
Write-in: still to come
Council at-large
Quinn Black: 328
Write-in: 30
Cleghorn
Council
Jennifer Huff: 35
Tom Dilocker: 34
Write-in: 1
Larrabee
Mayor
Dan James: 16
Council (vote for no more than three)
Dustin Richardson: 14
Isaac Cruz: 12
Janice Robinson: 12
Jamie Fassler: 7
Marcus
Mayor
Patrick Bunt: 256
Write-in: 12
Council
Conrad Ebert: 250
Steve Schmillen: 228
Write-in: 6
Council (to fill vacancy)
Robin Jenness: 255
Write-in: 6
Meriden
Mayor
Write-in: still to come
Council
Write-ins: still to come
Quimby
Mayor
Write-in: still to come
Council (vote for no more than three)
Nicole Goettsch: 45
Dylan Dalton: 42
Donald Fiser: 37
Write-in: 6
Erin Rydgren: 5
Washta
Mayor
Donald Parrott: 27
Write-in: 1
Council
Jennifer Conner: 25
Lawrence L. Patterson: 24
April Joy: 15
Write-in: 13
Cherokee school board
Brian Freed: 382
Ray E Mullins II: 361
Kelly Lundell: 230
Write-in: 8
Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn school bard
Belinda Leavitt: 309
Luke Olson: 2983
Write-in: 13
Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.