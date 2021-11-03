CHEROKEE COUNTY RESULTS: Richardson, Cruz, Robinson win in Larrabee council race

In one of the most competitive election races for Cherokee County on Tuesday, Dustin Richardson, Isaac Cruz and Janice Robinson won seats on the Larrabee City Council with the latter two candidates getting the exact same share of votes.

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Cherokee County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election. The school boards listed are for districts headquartered in the county.

Aurelia

Mayor

Gene Suhr: 163

Write-in: 28

Council (vote for no more than three)

Roman Redig: 186

Sue Johnson: 177

Brent Fassler: 167

Write-in: 10

Council (to fill vacancy)

Courtney Bruce: 107

Denny Weathers: 105

Cherokee

Mayor

Craig Schmidt: 379

Write-in: 12

Council Ward 2

Write-in: still to come

Council at-large

Quinn Black: 328

Write-in: 30

Cleghorn

Council

Jennifer Huff: 35

Tom Dilocker: 34

Write-in: 1

Larrabee

Mayor

Dan James: 16

Council (vote for no more than three)

Dustin Richardson: 14

Isaac Cruz: 12

Janice Robinson: 12

Jamie Fassler: 7

Marcus

Mayor

Patrick Bunt: 256

Write-in: 12

Council

Conrad Ebert: 250

Steve Schmillen: 228

Write-in: 6

Council (to fill vacancy)

Robin Jenness: 255

Write-in: 6

Meriden

Mayor

Write-in: still to come

Council

Write-ins: still to come

Quimby

Mayor

Write-in: still to come

Council (vote for no more than three)

Nicole Goettsch: 45

Dylan Dalton: 42

Donald Fiser: 37

Write-in: 6

Erin Rydgren: 5

Washta

Mayor

Donald Parrott: 27

Write-in: 1

Council

Jennifer Conner: 25

Lawrence L. Patterson: 24

April Joy: 15

Write-in: 13

Cherokee school board

Brian Freed: 382

Ray E Mullins II: 361

Kelly Lundell: 230

Write-in: 8

Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn school bard

Belinda Leavitt: 309

Luke Olson: 2983

Write-in: 13

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

