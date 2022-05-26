 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chuck Grassley holding town hall meetings in O'Brien and Sioux Counties

As part of the run-up to the June 7 primary, Sen. Chuck Grassley is planning to hit O'Brien and Sioux counties in the coming week.

According to a press release from Grassley's office, the seven-term incumbent will visit the Primghar Community Building in Primghar on Tuesday, May 31 at 12:15 p.m. and then stop at the Parkview Event Center in Rock Valley at 2:30 p.m. the same day.

"This is Grassley’s 42nd year of holding meetings in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties," the release noted. "Grassley has held at least one meeting in every county, every year since he was first elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. He takes and answers questions on any subject raised. Iowans set the agenda."

For this election cycle, Grassley faces a challenge from fellow Republican Jim Carlin, a state senator and lawyer from Sioux City. During the campaign, Carlin has criticized Grassley for not sticking to campaign promises. The 88-year-old Grassley has said, if elected to an eighth term, he would make sure "Iowa punches above its weight at the policymaking tables."

