City could commit $1 million to Benson Building redevelopment project

The sale to Nelson Construction & Development marked the second time that the Benson was sold in less than two years. In the fall of 2018 it was purchased by Warnock Development for $150,000. In the years before that sale the building was occupied, in part, by an assortment of local artists who were known for their "Benson Burner" art shows. A martial arts business was also housed in the building before the 2018 sale.