City could commit $4.9 million to Sabre Industries expansion project

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will vote on a resolution Monday that would allow the city to use tax-increment financing to assist upcoming projects in the Southbridge Business Park, including an expansion of Sabre Industries.

According to city documents, Sabre Industries is expanding its Southbridge industrial campus to add a galvanizer and related improvements. The project represents a capital investment of nearly $25 million that will create 76 new jobs. The city provided the land for the expansion project as part of the campus' original construction in 2012.

Under the development agreement, which city staff plan to bring before the council in the coming weeks, the city would provide an estimated $4.9 million in tax rebates to the project over 15 years and also make improvements to Andrew Avenue.

The documents also note that city staff are working with "several industrial prospects" who are interested in developing facilities on the city-owned 27 Flags property in the Southbridge Business Park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}