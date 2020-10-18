City could commit $4.9 million to Sabre Industries expansion project

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will vote on a resolution Monday that would allow the city to use tax-increment financing to assist upcoming projects in the Southbridge Business Park, including an expansion of Sabre Industries.
According to city documents, Sabre Industries is expanding its Southbridge industrial campus to add a galvanizer and related improvements. The project represents a capital investment of nearly $25 million that will create 76 new jobs. The city provided the land for the expansion project as part of the campus' original construction in 2012.
Under the development agreement, which city staff plan to bring before the council in the coming weeks, the city would provide an estimated $4.9 million in tax rebates to the project over 15 years and also make improvements to Andrew Avenue.
The documents also note that city staff are working with "several industrial prospects" who are interested in developing facilities on the city-owned 27 Flags property in the Southbridge Business Park.
Support Local Journalism
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott told the Sioux City Rotary Club a week ago that the city is in the running for three to four large-scale economic development projects. He did not disclose names of the potential new businesses or when decisions on locating the investments would occur.
"There's some positive things happening in spite of COVID-19," Scott told the Rotary Club. "Hopefully, we can land a couple of them."
Staff have prepared conceptual plans for lot layout, grading, stormwater facilities, utilities and roads in anticipation of multiple projects moving forward at Southbridge in the upcoming 12 to 18 months, the documents stated. These infrastructure improvements could cost as much as $4 million.
The city also anticipates offering financial assistance to industrial prospects as part of a development agreement. That assistance would be funded with a combination of tax-increment financing generated by the developments, as well as the proceeds from the sale of land.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.