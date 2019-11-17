City could commit $2.6 million to three projects, including Badgerow Building

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City staff is recommending that a maximum of $1 million in funds be committed to the historic Badgerow Building and another $1.6 million to two other projects in the city's Historic Fourth Street District.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution adopting an amendment to the Combined Central Sioux City -- CBD Urban Renewal Area Plan.

The council approved a resolution in October for the city to purchase the historic Badgerow Building for $750,000 from Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company so that it can be used for the continued redevelopment of downtown.

According to city documents, no more than $1 million in tax-increment financing, or TIF, funds would be committed to the Badgerow Building.

The bank foreclosed on the 12-story structure, at 622 Fourth St., after the owner, California-based Mako One, and its managing partner, Bruce DeBolt, defaulted on a bond that was secured to pay to renovate and redevelop it.