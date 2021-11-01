City Council approves contract for Leif Erikson pool painting, caulking project

SIOUX CITY -- By voting to approve its consent agenda Monday, the Sioux City Council awarded a contract to a Hartington, Nebraska, painting contractor to sandblast, paint and caulk Leif Erikson pool.

Invitations to bid were sent to 10 vendors able to provide general contracting services in addition to being posted on the city's website. Three bids were received for the project, according to city documents.

Miller Painting, Inc. submitted the low bid of $81,842.

Before the vote, Councilman Pete Groetken asked Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore whether the pool is continuing to settle.

"We survey it every spring and fall. There's been almost no movement over the last three years," Salvatore said

The project will be funded through the city's FY 2022 Capital Improvement Program.

City staff have planned for the eventual replacement of Leif Erikson with a splash pad and the construction of a proposed regional aquatic center in Morningside east of IBP Ice Center, which would replace Lewis. A $8.5 million request for the project in the 2025-26 fiscal year is part of the city's five-year capital improvements budget.

In January, Mayor Bob Scott suggested staff consider placing the regional aquatic center in the vicinity of Northern Valley Crossing, a prime site for retail and commercial development on the southeast corner of Floyd Boulevard, rather than in Morningside.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.