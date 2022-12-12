City Council approves funding for West 7th façade improvement program

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved $173,605 in funding from the West Seventh Street Corridor façade improvement program.

The main purposes of the façade improvement program are to improve the aesthetic appearance of the exterior façades of existing buildings and businesses in the West Seventh Street Corridor, to restore the unique character of buildings in the area as much as practicable, and to encourage private investment in West Seventh Street Corridor properties and businesses.

The applications were due to city staff on Oct. 24. A total of eight applications were received requesting a total of $264,165.73. City staff reviewed and scored the applications based on the criteria approved by the West Seventh Street Corridor business/property owners and the city council.

The following projects were recommended:

• $16,105: 809-11 West Seventh St. (Lavish Looks Salon, apartments) -- masonry repair, exterior doors, exterior paint.

• $18,000: 508 West Seventh St. (Prestige Collision) -- window replacement, mural.

• $18,750: 808 West Seventh St. (Oasis Sound) -- full storefront renovation.

• $22,500: 717 Wesley Parkway (One Office Solutions) -- exterior paint, fencing.

• $38,250: 804-06 West Seventh St. (Oasis Sound) -- full storefront renovation.

• $60,000: 301 West Seventh St. (vacant) -- full storefront renovation.

Once the projects are awarded and agreements are signed, the property owners will have eight months to complete each project. Prior to reimbursement, city staff will review the improvements and the property owner must submit all relevant invoices. The property owner is required to provide a 25% match to the funding award and must sign a promissory note and mortgage, which forgives the loan amount over five years.