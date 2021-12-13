City Council approves using Rescue Plan Act funding for city employee incentive pay

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to reallocate $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for incentive pay for city employees.

Under the terms of the act, the city is allowed to use ARPA funds for incentive pay for employees. Mayor Bob Scott made the request to reallocate the funds to provide a one-time incentive of $300 to current fulltime and permanent part-time employees. The incentive will be provided on a separate check or direct deposit on Dec. 17.

"One of the designated areas where these (funds) could be used is for premium pay for essential city workers," City Manager Bob Padmore explained before the vote. "At the beginning of the COVID pandemic, we identified just about our entire workforce is essential, whether it be water service workers that are out in the field, sewer workers, customer service representatives, housing, of course, our police and fire and EMS groups."

Padmore said the incentive pay is being provided to these employees to recognize the fact that they kept city operations running during the pandemic and did their best to maintain service to residents "at an equal level."

"Should at some point we find out that some employees wouldn't be eligible, we would pay for them out of non-ARPA funds," Padmore said. "We feel it's important that everyone be recognized and we not single out single groups when you take a look at the extra efforts that all employees have done."

Scott noted that council members are not considered essential workers and will not be receiving the incentive pay.

Leonard Kraker, president of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 7, thanked the council members for the recognition during the citizen comments portion of the meeting.

"As you know, most of our members did not join the profession for the money. They joined for the service to the community," he said. "During the last couple of years, we have not lessened our service to the community at all. In fact, we've increased our service to the community. We've done it all while some of our members have contracted COVID -- one of them ending up in the ICU."

During a special meeting in May, Padmore urged council members to devote most of the city's federal COVID-19 relief dollars to infrastructure projects. At the time, based on estimates, the city was expecting to receive $43.1 million in ARPA funding. The total amount it will actual get is only $40.6 million. The city received $20.3 million of that on June 15 and will be given the remainder one year from that date.

The city has until Dec. 31, 2024 to allocate the funds and an additional two years to spend them.

