SIOUX CITY — For the second week in a row, the Sioux City Council opted to defer a vote on a proposed sewer rate hike, which would impact residential, commercial and industrial ratepayers.

The vote to delay the second reading of the ordinance for another week came after Doug Skinner, a representative of Bridgeport Logistics, asked a number of questions about plans to rebuild the city's aging wastewater treatment plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd.

The project would be done in phases. The first two phases, which are mandatory, are expected to cost roughly $465 million. A third phase, which would be undertaken if a new industry moves to town, could increase the total cost of the project to $580 million, according to Hazen and Sawyer, P.C., a Minneapolis environmental engineering firm hired by the city to develop a comprehensive facility plan.

Last Thursday, city staff held a meeting with representatives of industries that utilize the plant. Tom Pingel, the city's utility director in charge of the wastewater treatment plant, said implementing the rate increase at the beginning of the next calendar year, rather than the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, was discussed. He said the results of a survey, which asked industrial users which option they prefer, will be presented during next Monday's council meeting.

"Does that also change the permitting process? Does it have to be done by the same timeline, if we're pushing back on the payment stream?" Skinner asked.

City Manager Bob Padmore said the city could defer rates until 2024, but was "under the gun to get going with the design of the plant."

"We would not recommend deferring the master plan process at all," he said.

Hazen and Sawyer is proposing sharing the cost allocation of investments in future infrastructure 50/50 between non-industrial users, which includes commercial and residential ratepayers, and industrial users.

Under the current proposal, a large industry paying $5.05 million annually would see their sewer rates increase to $6.56 million in FY 2024, $7.87 million in FY 2025 and $9.45 million in FY 2026.

During the council's meeting on April 10, Frank Koekkoek Jr., vice president and general manager of Seaboard Triumph Foods, said the pork company would see its sewer rate increase 45% the first year, 75% the second year and 110% the third year.

"I would be remiss if I did not advise all of the economical impact that Seaboard Triumph Foods makes to Sioux City. Seaboard Triumph Foods is the largest employer in Sioux City with 2,500-plus team members. Our yearly expenditures in the community total millions of dollars," he said. "We will always stand by our current commitments. But the mandated rate increase will affect our ability to continue extra charitable donations to over 1,000 nonprofit organizations of Siouxland that are vital to the success of our community residents."

A sewer bill of a small family using 6,000 gallons (800 cubic feet) a month would rise from $41.85 to $50.19 in FY 2024, based on information provided to the council by Hazen and Sawyer. The following two years, the monthly rate for that family would be $55.20 and $56.86. A large family currently being charged $80.49 for 12,000 gallons (1,600 cubic feet) would pay $96.51 in FY 2024, $106.16 in FY 2025 and $109.34 in FY 2026.

On Monday, Skinner also inquired about whether the city has looked into applying for grants to help fund the project.

"This is a huge deal for us. I just didn't get the feeling that we had exhausted every avenue of applicable grants. Have we engaged federal politicians?" he asked.

Councilman Alex Watters noted that he spoke with an official in Washington, D.C., last year, about the wastewater treatment plant and other city projects.

"As far as grant opportunities, Julie (Schoenherr) and others have been on board with preaching that quite a bit, that we need to be aggressive looking into grants to offset some of the costs of these different projects, because the costs have increased so greatly," he said.

The existing wastewater treatment plant, which is between 50 and 60 years old, poses significant safety issues for city staff and has a history of compliance issues with the state.

In January of 2022, the Iowa DNR filed suit against the city over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant, which dated back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.

In response, the city concedes there have been past violations. But, in each case, the city self-reported them to the DNR upon discovery. The city also has denied allegations that city officials intentionally misled state regulators about the operating capabilities of the plant, calling them "reckless and libelous."