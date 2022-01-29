City Council examines wastewater treatment plant modifications during budget meeting

SIOUX CITY -- A city utilities director told the Sioux City Council Saturday that staff are working as fast as they can to ensure repairs and improvements are made at the beleaguered wastewater treatment plant.

A $23.7 million request for plant modifications is part of the five-year capital improvement budget the council began reviewing during the day-long session.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is suing the city for repeated violations at the plant, which could add up to millions of dollars in penalties. City officials believe upcoming projects and a new management structure will improve the plant's operations and eliminate many of the problems that have caused frequent state wastewater permit violations.

"We can't expedite it any further than we are," said Tom Pingel, who was hired this spring as the city's utility director in charge of the wastewater treatment plant. "We have to give the engineers some time to actually draw up the plans to do a lot of those replacements. Then, they have to submit those to the DNR. The DNR reviews them to make sure they meet the Iowa DNR wastewater design standards. My staff and I, we can't just go in and replace a valve or a pump without knowing exactly if it meets the past due requirements, if it aligns with the design standards."

In Fiscal Year 2023 alone, city staff are requesting $4.8 million for modifications at the plant, including $2.5 million for the design and construction of upgraded controls, $980,000 for the design of four primary clarifiers, $450,000 for blower improvements and $250,000 for secondary valve improvements. The city will use state revolving fund loans to covers the costs. Maintenance-related items, however, are not eligible for SRF funding so they must be paid for from sewer funds.

"It's very important that these items are addressed appropriately," Pingel said. "In the next couple of weeks, you'll see a (request for quote) go out to request for consultants to be a part of this project, the repair side of it, but also address the primary clarifiers."

Mayor Bob Scott remarked that "a whole lot of stuff was done 8 to 10 years ago" to the plant at a cost of $110 million, so "some of that stuff can't be worn out already."

Pingel responded that the improvements were "mainly structural-type things."

"If you spend $110 (million), you could have a brand new sewer down south of town for less money and a lot better process. That council was sold a pack of goods by whoever the utilities director was at that time and that's unfortunate," Scott said. "We should've never spent that kind of money and not got a new plant."

Many of the violations involving the plant stem from a three-year scheme beginning in 2012 in which two former plant supervisors manipulated water sample test results to cover up falsified chlorine levels to ensure that plant discharges into the Missouri River met environmental requirements. The scheme was reported to the DNR in April 2015 and resulted in the firing and prosecution of the plant's superintendent and a shift supervisor.

City staff are also seeking $5.5 million in Fiscal Year 2023 for design, engineering, construction and inspection services for a new UV disinfection system at the plant, which will eliminate the need for chemicals, such as chlorine. Instead, ultraviolet light will be used to treat wastewater before it's discharged into the Missouri River. American Rescue Plan Act funding will pay for the project.

"We're cutting edge on a lot of the stuff that we're doing and trying to implement different things to be good stewards of not only tax dollars, but also of the environment," Councilman Alex Watters said. "Whether it's UV, whether it's fertilizer, whether it's solar and renewable fuels, all of those things are things that we should be just as proud of as much as updates at the Tyson Events Center or something like that."

During the hearing, the council members got their first look at projects planned in the capital improvement program, or CIP, budget, which begins July 1. The $99.7 million proposal is an increase of more than $19.6 million from the current budget year's capital budget. Additionally, the $99.7 million is the first year of the proposed five-year CIP, which would spend more than $407 million over the fiscal years through 2026-27.

In addition to the $23.7 million in wastewater treatment plant modifications, over the combined five years, the CIP would direct $70.3 million to annual airport capital projects, $45 million to annual infrastructure reconstruction and $15.8 million to annual resurfacing.

The proposed CIP anticipates 66.1% use of the city's debt capacity at the beginning of the year. The proposed fiscal year 2023 debt issuance decreases the percentage of debt capacity used to 65.7%.

"Largely, we're looking at streets and bridges and utilities -- a huge infrastructure year for us. Bigger than most years, partly because we did receive those American Rescue funds," City Finance Director Teresa Fitch said. "That's a huge addition to our CIP this year."

