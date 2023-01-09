City Council green-lights reconfiguration of portion of Sixth Street to three-lane roadway

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday in a split decision to approve a resolution to reconfigure a portion of Sixth Street from a four-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway with bike lanes and trail on each side.

Mayor Bob Scott and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore voted against the resolution.

City staff requested the reconfiguration of Sixth Street from Lewis Boulevard to Hoeven Drive in connection with the Sixth Street bridge re-decking project.

Staff selected option No. 1, which consists of matching the existing bridge width, three lanes and 10-foot trail on the south side of the bridge, as well as 6-foot bike lanes from Chambers Street to Lewis Boulevard.

Option No. 2 included widening the bridge, four lanes plus 10-foot trail on the south side of the bridge, and no bike lanes.

Before the vote, City Engineer Gordon Phair told the council that westbound trucks that are turning north on Hoeven Drive are having a hard time making that turn without hitting the median or corner.

"If we expanded the bridge on that end, we'd have to relocate the signal back. This street was designated as a prime candidate for lane reduction through the DOT," Phair said. "It not only prevents us from having to move the signal, it actually helps us reduce the cost of the bridge re-decking."

Scott expressed opposition to the plan to reconfigure to three lanes, asking Phair, "What do we gain?"

"I know. You already told me. I'm not buying the story," Scott said. "What trucker has a hard time? Most trucks that are coming into Sioux City use 10th Street, because they're going to Cargill, or they're coming from the south, and they're going north on Hoeven. They aren't ever hitting Sixth Street."

Phair said trucks will be able to make a wider turn going northbound, under the reconfiguration recommended by staff.

Scott said trucks turning right will back up traffic that can currently get by on the left.

Councilman Alex Watters noted that the roadway could remain four lanes, but that there would be added expenses associated with that.

"This is going to go down in history as one of our more brilliant moves," Scott remarked.

Annual average daily traffic for Sixth Street, from Chambers Street to Lewis Boulevard, is 7,600. The type of road reconfiguration recommended by city staff and approved by the council is to be implemented on roadways with current and future daily traffic of 25,000 or less, per the United States Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.