City Council hears presentation about U.S. 20-U.S. 75 interchange modifications

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council heard a presentation Monday about U.S. 20/Gordon Drive/U.S. Highway 75 interchange modifications, which are slated to occur as the Iowa Department of Transportation prepares to consolidate all of its Sioux City facilities into one new location.

The IDOT has programmed $12.5 million for the reconstruction of about two miles of the highway, from the Gordon Drive interchange to Little Whiskey Creek, to even the elevation between the eastbound and westbound lanes. Plans also call for the elimination of the interchange's current traffic loops and the addition of traffic signals to control traffic.

"Generally, we are reconstructing all pavement. We're going to reconfigure the interchange. We are going to improve the grade through the area, as well," said Dakin Schultz, District 3 transportation planner. "It's looking long-term, looking at the future and the growth of Sioux City towards the east."

The improvement project, which Schultz said is set to begin in 2023, is connected to the construction of the new IDOT facility. The building is being built on 50 acres on the north side of U.S. Highway 20. The location also will be home to the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, or SIMPCO, which plans to move its downtown Sioux City offices to a new office and bus storage facility on land leased from the IDOT.

During the citizen concerns portion of last week's council meeting, Tom Anderson raised concerns about the IDOT replacing the current U.S. 25/U.S. 75 cloverleaf on Sioux City's east end with a diamond interchange of two stoplights on Highway 20. He claimed the changes will result in rear-end collisions, huge backups and traffic jams. Anderson did not attend Monday's meeting.

"Where Buchanan (Avenue) is, will that be a right turnout only, then?" Mayor Bob Scott asked Schultz.

Schultz said that will not be the case. He said the IDOT will leave it as it currently is.

Scott also asked Schultz whether the off ramp on U.S. 75 will be removed. Schultz said the high-speed ramp is going away, as are the two loops to the north.

"What we are doing is we're matching up the intersections, introducing traffic signals at the two intersections. Along with that is also a separated right turn lane to an auxiliary lane for the westbound to northbound," Schultz explained.

Schultz called the design the IDOT is proposing for U.S. 20 "very safe," since it will have the right turn lane and improve the geometry of the existing roadway.

"I think at least one of the concerns I remember hearing was going northbound to eastbound and having trucks back up there, getting stopped and, then, started in the winter," Councilman Alex Watters said. "I have mixed feelings about that."

Shane Tymkowicz, an assistant district engineer with the Iowa DOT, said there was a "long list of considerations" that the IDOT took into account concerning how the project would affect transportation flow and impact the public.

"Our intent was never to blindside anybody or miscommunicate with anybody," he said.

