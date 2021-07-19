City Council OKs facade improvement program for Leeds, Riverside, Peters Park corridors

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council green-lighted a facade improvement program Monday for the Leeds, Riverside and Peters Park corridors.
The council approved the program, which is similar to city corridor improvements made on West Seventh, Pearl and Pierce streets, by voting in favor of its consent agenda.
"We've seen a lot of progress in that corridor," Jeff Hanson, the city's community development operations manager, said of West Seventh Street. "So, I think with these three programs we will get a lot of applications."
The goal of the program is to improve the aesthetic appearance of the exterior facades of existing buildings and businesses in those corridors and to encourage private investment in properties and businesses. A $60,000 maximum per property will be awarded through a competitive application process. Property owners will have to provide a 25 percent match of any money granted through the program. The funds could be used for existing exterior facade improvements, signs and site landscaping.
"It's an excellent program. It will benefit all of us to see that in place," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said. "I'm glad to see the $60,000 allocation to each property, because I think it will be used wisely with the 25 percent matching funds."
Mayor Bob Scott asked Hanson what the city is doing to notify property owners about the program. Hanson said public meetings will be held in all three areas and that city staff have discussed sending letters or knocking on doors. Senior Planner Chris Madsen noted that city staff have identified 51 total properties and parcels in Leeds, 70 in Riverside and 88 in Peters Park.
"There is also a fairly active commercial club in this area that we would be able to reach out to to also raise awareness," Madsen said.
Councilman Alex Watters encouraged meetings with commercial clubs, which he said could spur neighborhood collaboration regarding facades.
"I think it's really powerful; and I've seen it done in other communities where neighborhoods take on an identity," he said. "I think when you tie that together it really builds that neighborhood feel."
Once applications are submitted to the city, city staff will score the projects. The projects chosen to receive funding will be awarded 25 percent of the grant up front, with the remainder awarded upon completion of the project and inspection by city staff. Applicants have 90 days to complete the improvements.