City Council OKs Goodwill of the Great Plains' rezoning request for new habilitation center

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a rezoning request so that Goodwill of the Great Plains can build a new adult day habilitation center and a maintenance building across the street from its campus, 3100 West Fourth St.

The 3.4-acre tract of land will change from Neighborhood Conservation to General Commercial, which is intended for commercial, retail, service and office uses arranged on individual sites or in multi-tenant centers.

Briget Solomon, Goodwill of the Great Plains' CEO, told The Journal on Friday that the existing adult day habilitation program has been in operation for more than 20 years and has continued to grow.

She said the new facility will be more modern and allow Goodwill of the Great Plains to expand its mission.

The multi-use community center will include a gym, gaming room and spaces for programming, such as an arts and culture room, according to Solomon. She said meeting rooms and office space for staff are also planned.

"We're hoping to be able to do our Goodwill-sponsored events, such as our career fairs that we host through our job center. Our Christmas shoe and mitten party will be hosted in that location," she said. "We just need more space to do all of those things and continue to carry out our mission."

Solomon said building the adult day habilitation center is the focus of the project's first phase. The maintenance building would be constructed during the second phase. That building would allow Goodwill of the Great Plains to expand job training opportunities and provide enclosed storage for its fleet vehicles.

Solomon said she hopes to open the new adult day habilitation center by the end of 2024 or early 2025. Since the project is still in its early stages, she said plans haven't been finalized and the total cost is still being calculated. She expects those things to be finalized in the next couple of months.

Goodwill of the Great Plains served more than 28,000 people in the region in 2022, based on preliminary data.