City Council to approve resolution for aviation center at Sioux Gateway

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the SUX Aviation Center Project.

In July, the council entered into a lease and development agreement with Oracle Aviation, LLC for the construction, lease and operation of a new hangar facility at Sioux Gateway Airport. The facility will be the home of the Oracle Aviation Center, which includes a flight academy established in partnership with Morningside University, as well as additional aviation-related operations.

According to city documents, the building will be roughly 35,000 square feet and will include two hangars located on either side of a two-level, 10,000-square-foot unfinished office facility. Site improvements will include a new parking lot, taxiway, apron, landscaping and related amenities.

The city engineer’s estimate of probable construction cost for the work is nearly $8.9 million. The project, which currently has an available balance of $9.7 million, is primarily funded using general obligation bonds. A $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration will also assist with the cost of construction.

In August, the council approved a work order with RS&H for design and inspection services for the hangar building and related site improvements in an amount not to exceed $462,159. RS&H has now completed plans and specifications for the SUX Aviation Center Project, according to the documents.

The project is expected to go out for bid on Wednesday, with bids being received on March 15. It has an anticipated completion date of March 1, 2023.

