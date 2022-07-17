City Council to vote on agreement for new MidAmerican Energy service center

SIOUX CITY -- MidAmerican Energy Company plans to build a new service center on a 58-acre site on the city's north side, according to city documents.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement for the new service center, which would be located at 5515 28th St., near the Highway 20 bypass.

MidAmerican intends to consolidate the operations of several of its service facilities in Sioux City at the new location. Grading is expected to be completed yet this year and the new facility constructed in 2023, according to the documents.

MidAmerican is seeking a temporary slope and grading easement on a portion of adjacent city-owned property, which is located to the east of their site. As part of an approved grading plan, MidAmerican would grade a portion of the city easement area, move approximately 83,000 cubic yards of dirt and make improvements to storm drainage on the site. MidAmerican has agreed to pay $83,000 for the dirt removed, according to the documents.

The documents state that the city has also agreed to install certain utility extensions and street improvements to serve the MidAmerican development site. The improvements are being made as part of the 28th Street project in accordance with the city's agreement with Woodbury County for the new Law Enforcement Center, which is currently under construction.

Under the proposed development agreement, MidAmerican would reimburse the city for various utility fees and the cost of construction of various public improvements, including water, sewer and street improvements, according to the documents.

In April 2021, the council unanimously approved a rezoning request for the service center. The tract of land south of 28th Street, which was previously being used as farmland, was rezoned from Agriculture to Business Park.

The Business Park district is meant for an office, research, and technology park with enhanced site and building standards to create a high quality, campus-like employment center.