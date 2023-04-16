SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve construction documents for two projects at Sioux Gateway Airport.

According to city documents, RS&H Iowa, P.C., of Duluth, Minnesota, completed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated costs for the following projects:

The terminal apron pavement repair and north GA apron taxiway replacement lights project encompasses the concrete rehabilitation of the terminal apron, including joint repair and replacement, spall repair, crack repair and selected panel replacement in areas of distress. Also included is the removal of the asphalt shoulder on the north GA apron drainage basin, edge light replacement and drainage improvements.

The Northeast taxi lane reconstruction and T-hangar site improvement project includes the full depth concrete pavement removal of the existing 75-foot-wide taxi lane, subgrade correction, a new 50-foot-side asphalt taxi lane that will be paved centered along with existing centerline. The project also includes access to the apron, taxiway connector and soil corrections for the T-hangars.

A bid letting for both projects is slated to take place on April 25.

The terminal apron pavement repair and north GA apron taxiway replacement lights project is estimated to cost $755,903. It is expected to be funded using FAA BIL funds at a 95/5 split. The city's share of the cost is estimated at $100,000 using FY23 airport abated general obligation bonds.

The Northeast taxi lane reconstruction and T-hangar site improvement project is estimated to cost $2,724,010. The project will be funded using FAA entitlement funds at a 90/10 split ($1,265,000), IDOT ICAF funds at at 100/0 split and IDOT AIP funds at a 50/50 split ($150,000). The city's share of the cost is estimated at $200,000 using FY22 airport abated general obligation bonds.

All work is contingent upon the airport's receipt of the FAA grant.