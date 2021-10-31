City Council to vote on contract for Leif Erikson pool painting, caulking project

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to award a contract to a Hartington, Nebraska, painting contractor to sandblast, paint and caulk Leif Erikson pool.

Invitations to bid were sent to 10 vendors able to provide general contracting services in addition to being posted on the city's website. Three bids were received for the project, according to city documents.

Miller Painting, Inc. submitted the low bid of $81,842.

If approved by the council, the project will be funded through the city's FY 2022 Capital Improvement Program.

In spite of previous concerns that Leif Erikson pool was sinking, John Byrnes, the city's recreation supervisor, told The Journal in August that the pool hasn't moved in the last three years.

"As far as the maintenance goes, sure, it's an older pool, but it is holding up," he said.

City staff have planned for the eventual replacement of Leif Erikson with a splash pad and the construction of a proposed regional aquatic center in Morningside east of IBP Ice Center, which would replace Lewis. A $8.5 million request for the project in the 2025-26 fiscal year is part of the city's five-year capital improvements budget.

In January, Mayor Bob Scott suggested staff consider placing the regional aquatic center in the vicinity of Northern Valley Crossing, a prime site for retail and commercial development on the southeast corner of Floyd Boulevard, rather than in Morningside.

