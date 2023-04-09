SIOUX CITY -- The former Sioux City YMCA could be demolished before the end of the year.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution to adopt specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the demolition of the long-vacant red brick building at 722 Nebraska St.

City staff's opinion of probable construction cost for the work is $750,000, according to city documents. The project currently has an available balance of $942,554.85.

The city is ready to go out for bid on the project on April 12, with all bids to received by April 25. A public hearing on the project is slated to be held on April 24. The project has a completion date of Dec. 1 and includes removal of debris and site work.

The building has sat vacant since 2009, when the Siouxland YMCA sold it after moving across the river into the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA building on the South Sioux City riverfront. It has changed hands twice since then, with conditions going downhill following gutting work that landed a former owner in prison for violation of Environmental Protection Agency asbestos removal standards.

The building was placarded in December 2016. The council issued a demolition order in April 2018, but then voted to stay demolition for 90 days.

At that time, Residential Equity Partners, the Concord, California-based company that owns the property, had already provided the necessary documents and $70,000 required to postpone the demolition for three months.

When Residential Equity Partners failed to perform, the matter went back to the council in January 2020 and they voted to reinstate the demolition order.

Last year, Darrel Bullock, the city's code enforcement manager, told the council that the most economical way to demolish the building would be to work within the confines of the wall structure along the north and east, in order to hold back the earth, much like was done at the site of the former YWCA at Sixth and Jackson streets. Shepherd's Garden, a privately-funded green space with a Christian focus, was dedicated there in 2015.