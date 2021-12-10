City Council to vote on using Rescue Plan Act funding for city employee incentive pay

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council is expected to vote Monday to reallocate $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for incentive pay for city employees.

Under the terms of the act, the city is allowed to use ARPA funds for incentive pay for employees. City documents state that Mayor Bob Scott and the four other council members made the request to reallocate the funds to provide a one-time incentive of $300 to current fulltime and permanent part-time employees. If approved, the incentive would be provided to city employees on a separate check or direct deposit on Dec. 17.

City Finance Director Teresa Fitch previously told council members that under the ARPA essential employees can include police officers, firefighters and city employees responsible for keeping water and sewer infrastructure running.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore told The Journal on Friday that city employees did work under "extraordinary circumstances."

"I think we're reviewing it and we're going to vote on it based on the city employees going the extra mile during the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure we were giving and providing excellent service to our citizens," Moore said. "Many of them had to work in an environment that was challenging. They rose to the occasion to make sure we were still operating as a city. And, they did a good job and they had a good attitude, so we wanted to recognize that by giving them a small amount."

During a special meeting in May, City Manager Bob Padmore urged council members to devote most of the city's federal COVID-19 relief dollars to infrastructure projects. At the time, based on estimates, the city was expecting to receive $43.1 million in ARPA funding. The total amount it will actual get is only $40.6 million, according to Moore. He said the city received $20.3 million of that on June 15 and will be given the remainder one year from that date.

The city has until Dec. 31, 2024 to allocate the funds and an additional two years to spend them.

The documents state that the $250,000 in incentive pay would be reallocated from funds within the $40.6 million in ARPA funding. Moore said the council is considering reducing allocations to hospitality or broadband, but hasn't made a decision.

