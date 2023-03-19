SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a more than $3.8 million settlement agreement and release between the city and a California clay pipe manufacturer and supplier.

In April 2021, the city filed a lawsuit against various Mission Clay Products entities for damages sustained from the failure of vitrified clay sewer pipe, which was installed on the city's north side near Floyd Boulevard. The city discovered failures in the pipe in the beginning of 2019, according to city documents.

The city's lawsuit, which was filed in Woodbury County District Court, states that sinkholes developed in the area where the pipe had been laid. The city ultimately determined the sinkholes resulted from pipe that was defective and had deteriorated.

City documents state that Mission Clay Products companies have offered to settle in the amount of $3.875 million. The agreement does not involve any admission of fault by any party, according to the documents.

When the lawsuit was initially filed, the city had expended over $1.5 million to remediate the damages and expected to incur additional expenses.