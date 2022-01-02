City Council to weigh rezoning of north side property slated for development

SIOUX CITY -- A local businessman is asking the Sioux City Council to rezone property just west of North High School so that he can develop it.

According to city documents, Dan Hiserote, of Aftershock Ventures, LLC, has no definitive plans for 1171 Outer Drive North, but wants the property to be entirely rezoned Neighborhood Conservation 5, which allows for multifamily and light commercial uses.

The City Council is expected to vote on the rezoning request during its meeting Monday.

The property is currently split zoned, with the southern portion zoned Neighborhood Conservation 5 where Building Blocks Preschool and Childcare is located. The central and northern parts of the property are zoned Neighborhood Conservation 2. Hiserote is planning to develop the central portion of the property, between Building Blocks and the city's water tower, according to the documents.

Apartments, townhomes, bed and breakfast inns, general offices, as well as banks and credit unions are prohibited under Neighborhood Conservation 2, but limited or conditional under Neighborhood Conservation 5.

City staff is recommending that the council approve the request, since the 2005 Comprehensive Plan indicates that this area is a "mixed-use neighborhood," which is defined as areas that consist of a small commercial/retail center providing locally focused services, including a residential component.

Ten notices were sent to property owners in the area. One resident and business owner responded, expressing concerns about traffic and maintaining the integrity of the neighborhood and terrain.

The property Hiserote plans to develop sits near Outer Drive's intersection with Cheyenne Boulevard.

"This intersection is a hot mess, which we all already know," the property owner in opposition to the rezoning request wrote. "Adding even more traffic to this would be a fallacious mistake for many reasons, again which we all know."

