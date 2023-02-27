SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Council members sought to reassure homeowners Monday that they are trying to keep the property tax levy as steady as possible.

Councilman Alex Watters expressed frustration over a state law that requires cities to publish a maximum levy notice in advance of their final proposed budget hearing notice. The notice stated that Monday's hearing concerned the "Proposed Property Tax Levy," which isn't the property tax levy the city is proposing. City staff plan on presenting the final budget to the council for approval on April 17.

"This is probably one of the most frustrating things that I've ever dealt with as far as social media and anything that we pass in the city," Watters said. "We have to publish the maximum that we can possibly charge for a tax levy. That doesn't say we plan or have ever had any intention of raising the levy to that amount."

The notice garnered more than 127 comments on the Sioux City Police Department's Facebook page, many of them from residents expressing outrage over what they thought was a proposed 21% increase in the property tax levy for Fiscal Year 2024, which begins July 1.

Two men, who didn't provide their full names, spoke out against a property tax increase during the meeting.

One of them, who identified himself only by Jesse, said his property taxes have almost doubled since he bought his home 25 years ago.

"We have 200% inflation since 1980. We have 80% of the population living paycheck to paycheck, and you guys talk about raising taxes like choosing turkey or ham for lunch," he said. "I'm a little bit frustrated by all this. When does it end?"

Sarah Swearingen, the city's budget manager, reiterated that the maximum levy is a "not to exceed number."

"It does appear a lot more inflated than it really is. We did propose a flat tax levy this year at our operating hearing," she said. "We are waiting for new values from the state to see where we end up. But, we don't anticipate the levy actually moving up much."

In March 2022, the council approved a FY 2023 property tax levy of $15.41, which was up from the FY 2022 levy of $14.45 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. That resulted in property owners seeing an increase of $15 on $100,000 of assessed residential property and an increase of $88 on $100,000 of assessed business property, for example.

"That's based on last year's valuation," Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr said of the notice. "They're saying if your home was worth $100,000 last year, for example, in this year, with inflation and what's going on, it's worth $120,000. That publication is based on last year's value and this year's expenses. So, if we were bound to use last year's, because we don't know what this year's are yet, that's how much we would have to raise taxes."

The City of Sioux City's budgeting process was impacted by a state error that created a shortfall in expected revenue for Iowa's cities, counties, school districts and community colleges. A bill to correct the error, passed both the Iowa House and Senate. It was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds last week.

Sioux City Finance Director Teresa Fitch previously told the council, during a Feb. 4 operating budget session that keeping the levy flat, based on the rollback amount, would have a larger impact on residents and less of an impact on business owners.

In 2013, the Iowa Legislature made reductions to certain property taxes. They also promised "backfill" or funding to cities, counties and schools, whose revenue was impacted by the cuts. In FY 2021, the Legislature decided to phase-out the backfill. The backfill will be completely gone in 2030, according to the Iowa League of Cities.