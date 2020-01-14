2 city councils give support for $49 million Woodbury County jail proposal

SIOUX CITY -- The city councils of two Woodbury County towns have gone on record in support of a $49 million referendum vote to build a new county jail building in Sioux City.

As steps to nail down March 3 as the vote date for the jail proposal were finalized Monday, Woodbury County Board of Supervisors member Keith Radig was also sharing statistical details about the jail with the Correctionville City Council.

During the Tuesday county board meeting, Radig said he was pleased to report the Correctionville council members signed a letter of support for the jail project. Radig said that follows on the heels of the Salix City Council signing a letter of support last week.

Radig and the county supervisors are making themselves available to share as much jail information as possible with members of the public. They listened Tuesday as Jim Hopkins, who lives in Sioux City, posed a few questions on details to follow up from newspaper accounts he's read.

Hopkins also asked what will happen to the existing jail if a new one is approved by voters. Radig said that isn't certain, although some interested buyers of the building have spoken with him.