City creating downtown infrastructure reconstruction master plan

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is developing a downtown infrastructure reconstruction master plan and is seeking the public's help to identify and prioritize utility repair and replacement needs.

The planning area covers approximately 126 blocks from Wesley Parkway to Floyd Boulevard, and from Gordon Drive to Eighth Street. According to the city, the combined replacement value of downtown water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure is estimated at well over $25 million.

"The master plan that we're working on right now is looking at downtown as a whole. Our focus as a city is the underground utilities -- water, sewer and storm, and trying to develop our (capital improvement program) projects moving forward and how to prioritize those," said Brittany Anderson, a senior civil engineer for the city.

Various water mains throughout downtown have broken multiple times over the past five years, resulting in extensive repairs. A 12-inch water main broke in front of the Orpheum Building, 528 Pierce St., on June 10, 2020. The break flooded the basements of the Orpheum Building and Wilbur Aalfs Library.

The underground sewer and storm sewer systems are also aging and have areas in need of repair or replacement, according to the city.

The public will have the opportunity to learn more about the planning process and offer feedback on downtown infrastructure from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Aalfs Downtown Public Library's Gleeson Room. Attendees may stop in at any time in that two-hour period, as no formal presentation will be given.

The city has engaged JEO Consulting Group to develop the master plan. The planning process is currently in the beginning stages and will be completed in early 2023. Construction of identified improvement projects will be determined based on available funding.

"We're trying to coordinate with other businesses or developers or property owners in the downtown who might say, 'I know I'm going to develop this property in the next five years,'" Anderson said. "And, then, we can kind of coordinate to see what are the utilities in that area? Can we coordinate on a schedule for this project and program it? So we're doing it at the same time, not trying to come in and tear up the street and do our utilities right after a new development goes in."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.