City hosts public meeting in response to public imput

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Sioux City will host a public meeting at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in response to community members asking for new solutions for the treatment of the city's homeless population.

Various individuals spoke during the citizen comment portion of the City Council meeting Monday regarding a situation that took place last week.

On July 30, a group of homeless were forced to leave a bridge at 4th and Wesley Parkway by city workers and two city police officers, said Will Meier with Native Youth Standing Strong. He said most of the individuals were Native American and they were only given 10 minutes to clean up and leave. Some had to leave behind their belongings.

More than a dozen people spoke to the council about that particular issue, as well as the overall treatment of Native and Indigenous individuals in the area. They asked for change and provided the council with ways to help the Native and homeless population in the area including new policies and more shelters.

At Tuesday's meeting, which will be held in the council chambers on the 5th floor of City Hall, the public will be invited to share information and gather suggestions on services provided to the homeless population.