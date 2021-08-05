City hosts public meeting in response to public imput

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Sioux City will host a public meeting at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in response to community members asking for new solutions for the treatment of the city's homeless population.
Various individuals spoke during the citizen comment portion of the City Council meeting Monday regarding a situation that took place last week.
On July 30, a group of homeless were forced to leave a bridge at 4th and Wesley Parkway by city workers and two city police officers, said Will Meier with Native Youth Standing Strong. He said most of the individuals were Native American and they were only given 10 minutes to clean up and leave. Some had to leave behind their belongings.
More than a dozen people spoke to the council about that particular issue, as well as the overall treatment of Native and Indigenous individuals in the area. They asked for change and provided the council with ways to help the Native and homeless population in the area including new policies and more shelters.
At Tuesday's meeting, which will be held in the council chambers on the 5th floor of City Hall, the public will be invited to share information and gather suggestions on services provided to the homeless population.
The meeting will also include a discussion of ways to improve the current procedures when the cleanup or removal of transient camps becomes necessary.
Local organizations serving the homeless population will provide an overview of services followed by time dedicated to idea generation, according to the news release. Several council members will be present at the session.
"The information gathered will be shared with the Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee who will then provide recommendations to the City Council on ways to improve current practices," according to a press release.
Caitlin Yamada