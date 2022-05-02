City manager says replacing seats at Lewis & Clark Park before opener is 'unrealistic'

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Manager Bob Padmore said Monday that it is "unrealistic" to think that the city can replace all 3,070 plastic seats at Lewis & Clark Park before the Explorers' first home game on May 17.

"We have to face to reality. We have ordered 850 seats and have been told that the soonest that we can get them is August," he said. "So, the demand that we replace all the seats prior to the start of the baseball season is just unrealistic. We cannot do that."

Padmore made the comments during Monday night's council meeting, after employees of the independent professional baseball team approached the council seeking resolution to the seat issue.

"Our owner, Mr. Roost, has thrown a lot of money into the stadium, himself, as far as the upgrades, especially the playing surface. I think he's almost willing to do whatever's necessary to make sure we continue to stay," Boyd Pitkin, Director of baseball and stadium operations told the council. "We want to be here. That's our goal. That's our agenda."

As The Journal first reported on April 14, Explorers owner John Roost sent a letter to Mayor Bob Scott and the four City Council members in which he again asked the city to replace all of the parks plastic seats, which he described as being in "serious and poor condition." Last month, Roost told The Journal the team may not play in Lewis & Clark Park this year if the deteriorating seats, which he said present a danger to fans and a financial liability for the team and city, are not replaced.

The city-owned stadium at 3400 Line Dr. has been home to the team since it opened in 1993. The original red and blue plastic seats were replaced one other time.

Roost told The Journal by phone Monday night that the seat problem is "not a new problem" and dates back to when Paul Eckert was the city manager. Roost said he has been personally involved with extricating fans from failed seats at the stadium.

"If the city does not indemnify the Sioux City Explorers, John Roost personally and the Sioux City Explorers Professional Baseball Club LLC, of South Dakota, the Sioux City Explorers will not play in Lewis & Clark Park this year," he said.

City officials have told Roost they don't have sufficient funds to replace all of the seats this year, but have offered to do so in phases over several years. The city has budgeted about $150,000 for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

"We have shown a commitment to maintaining and improving the stadium, but we have to do so within the guidelines of our capital improvement plan and the funding we have available," Padmore said during the meeting. "We have committed to the Explorers, and, as seats become available, we will do our best to get it replaced."

Padmore said the city has also offered to send staff from the Parks and Recreation Department to the stadium to test seats and move seats from areas of the stadium that aren't heavily utilized in order to provide a "safe environment" where the majority of fans are sitting.

Steve Montgomery, the team's field manager, told the council he has seen "numerous" seats break. He said the team cannot forecast which seats are going to fail.

"It could be one up in the blue. It could be one down in the red. To say that we're going to move seats around, that's a very slippery slope," he said. "Now, that it has become a public issue, if someone comes in and falls and stuff, where's the liability?"

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore assured that the council is trying to find a solution to the problem and reiterated that they want the team to remain in Sioux City while providing a safe environment for fans.

"We've taken those steps with the 850 seats that we've ordered that we're waiting for. I wish they could be here tomorrow," he said.

Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr noted that she spoke with Roost for an hour. She said she supports the Explorers and the city's relationship with the team. During his time on the council, Councilman Alex Watters said he thinks the city has shown its dedication to the ballpark and is doing everything it can to find a solution to the seat issue.

In recent years, the city has upgraded the restrooms and the locker rooms at the stadium, remodeled the front office, and installed a new infield surface. More recently, the parking lots were resurfaced in stages.

"I think we're doing everything that we can, but, unfortunately, with threats of litigation, it kind of makes it difficult to have those continued conversations," Watters said. "I agree, we're trying to work together and find a solution."

Roost told The Journal Monday that the Explorers "have not engaged a specific attorney" and are "not even close to a lawsuit."

