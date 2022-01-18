City of Norfolk receives $500,000 grant for park project

NORFOLK, NEB. -- Tuesday afternoon, the city of Norfolk shared news of some major support its gotten for an ongoing restoration project.

In a press release, Norfolk Communications Manager Nick Stevenson wrote: "The Peter Kiewit Foundation has awarded the City of Norfolk a $500,000 grant to provide capital support for the Johnson Park Revitalization Project."

Per the release, the overhaul will include an amphitheater with a permanent stage and grass seating for about 400 people along with a "summer water feature/winter ice skating rink" and updated playground equipment. The release then goes on to note that the park was built in the 1930s by the Works Progress Administration.

"It was once a beautiful, regional attraction whose landscape tied in directly to the North Fork riverfront. Our plans for improvements hearken back to that history," Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning was quoted as saying in the release.

